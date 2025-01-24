Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1065: North Korea’s aid for Russia surges

Exclusives

War wounds doomed them to unemployment. Then they sparked Ukraine’s economic boom. Cast aside by employers, Ukraine’s wounded veterans and war widows drive nation’s small business boom, healing both the economy and their own battle scars.

Reality dawns: Trump’s 24h Ukraine vows meet Moscow. Donald Trump’s promise to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours has vanished since his return to the White House. “Trump himself no longer believes in this,” says Oleksandr Kraiev, Ukraine foreign policy expert.

Military

Frontline report: Russians lose 400-km radar in Ukrainian drone strike spree. Over a few days, Ukrainian drones hit oil depots in Russia’s Voronezh, Kaluga, and Tula oblasts, and destroyed a Nebo-SVU radar, crippling Moscow’s logistics.

Ukraine’s Kursk operation signals hope for more victories, says Syrskyi. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi has emphasized the need for Ukraine to prepare for future offensives, drawing lessons from the ongoing Kursk operation.

Ukrainian marines destroy seven Russian vehicles with Javelins in Kursk. Russian forces in the region are experiencing significant tactical limitations due to the ATGM threat.

North Korean soldier refuses to drop sausage during capture in Kursk. Ukrainian paratroopers from the 95th Air Assault Brigade revealed details about the capture of one of two Pyongyang soldiers.

As of 23 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 825320 (+1340)

Tanks: 9850 (+6)

APV: 20497 (+12)

Artillery systems: 22256 (+62)

MLRS: 1262

Anti-aircraft systems: 1050

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 23111 (+72)

Cruise missiles : 3051

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 34905 (+68)

Intelligence and Technology

Moscow received 148 KN-23 ballistic missiles from Pyongyang in 2024, Ukraine’s spymaster says. Budanov also confirmed that North Korea is expected to send troop reinforcements, including gunners and missileers, and supply 150 more KN-23s in 2025.

North Korean reinforcements expected in two months in Russia, NYT reports. Pyongyang has lost about ⅓ of some 12,000 it deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to fight against Ukrainians.

International

Barbados and Panama to remove flags from 114 Russian shadow fleet tankers. Following January 2025 sanctions, Russian vessels are seeking new registrations, with some moving from Barbados to flags like Tanzania and São Tomé.

Polish FM Sikorski: Russia’s military defeats historically sparked reforms. Polish Foreign Minister cites three historical cases where Russian military losses triggered internal reforms, suggesting Ukraine’s victory could benefit both nations.

The Times: Trump’s peace deal to let Russia rebuild for next war, says British lieutenant general. British and US generals warn Trump’s proposed Ukraine peace deal could enable Russian military rebuilding and closer cooperation with “axis of aggressors” amid NATO equipment shortages.

Global poll finds Ukrainians among most US-positive nations. A new global poll by Gallup International reveals that Ukrainians are among the most optimistic about the US’s future as a superpower, with a majority believing it will retain its status by 2030, while also ranking among the top five nations with the most favorable views of US foreign policy influence.

European Union pledges € 35 billion to Ukraine in 2025. The funding will include the EU’s loan, backed by frozen Russian assets, and the EU’s Ukraine Facility funds.

Czech opposition aims to halt Ukraine shell supply initiative. Karel Havlíček, the second-in-command of the opposition ANO party, leading in polls before autumn elections, revealed plans to stop the supplies.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian double-tap air attack on Zaporizhzhia kills man, injures 46 including two-month-old boy. Ukraine’s Air Force reports neutralizing most of 92 drones, with at least eight penetrating air defenses. Four ballistic missiles weren’t shot down.

Political and Legal Developments

EU Parliament votes to combat Russian historical myths used to justify war against Ukraine. EU Parliament votes 480-58 to condemn Russia’s historical revisionism and Soviet crime denials, linking past atrocities to current Ukraine invasion while addressing social media concerns.

Russia demanded to cut Ukrainian army to 50,000 and install pro-Moscow leader in 2022 peace talks, Zelenskyy says. Zelenskyy reveals Russia’s 2022 Istanbul peace demands included installing pro-Moscow leader, reducing Ukraine’s army to 50,000, and surrendering long-range weapons capabilities.

Czech Lex Ukrajina amendment blocks citizenship for Russian passport holders. Czechia’s Senate has approved permanent restrictions on citizenship applications from Russian nationals, requiring Russians to renounce their citizenship first.

Kremlin says it sees nothing new in Trump’s warning of sanctions. Kremlin dismisses Trump’s sanctions threats over Ukraine, with Peskov stating Russia is open to “equal dialogue” despite US pressure.

Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Ukraine war may end in 2025. NATO’s ex-chief Stoltenberg cites Russia’s mounting losses of 1,000 troops daily and economic struggles as potential catalysts for 2024 peace deal, while warning against rushed compromises.

ISW: Russian economy shows distress signs despite Kremlin’s strong-year-for-economy claims. As the war against Ukraine strains Russia’s economy, the Kremlin launches a campaign to project false stability despite mounting fiscal challenges.

Canada has over $317 million in Russian assets frozen due to Ukraine invasion. Additionally, over 3,000 Russia-linked individuals and entities have been under the Canadian sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

