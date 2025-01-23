Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1064: Trump has tasked General Kellogg with ending the Russian war against Ukraine within 100 days

Exclusives

Reality dawns: Trump’s 24h Ukraine vows meet Moscow. Donald Trump’s promise to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours has vanished since his return to the White House. “Trump himself no longer believes in this,” says Oleksandr Kraiev, Ukraine foreign policy expert.

Trump has no substitute for victory in Ukraine. “Russia’s borders never end,” Putin once boasted. Now President Trump faces a choice: prove Putin wrong or prove him prophetic. The answer will reshape not just Europe, but America’s global position.

Military

Frontline report: Russians send wounded soldiers on crutches to assault Pokrovsk as casualties hit 400 daily. Ukrainian drone operators systematically eliminate small Russian assault groups attempting to create a staging ground for Pokrovsk’s encirclement.

Russian military deploys injured troops in “crutch battalions,” highlighting manpower crisis. Russia has begun deploying soldiers on crutches and other walking wounded to front-line combat operations near Pokrovsk, according to verified drone footage.

NATO commander: Russia lacks troops for major Ukraine breakthrough. General Christopher Cavoli believes that Russia has exhausted itself with incremental advances.

As of 22 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

German defense minister warns of potential Russian NATO attack by 2030. “By 2029 or 2030, Putin could strengthen his army to the point where Russia would be capable of striking NATO,” Pistorius noted.

NATO commander at Davos: Russia’s threats to Alliance now “routine”. NATO’s Supreme Commander told the World Economic Forum that Russia’s military growth from 200,000 to 600,000 troops in Ukraine represents a broader threat to the Alliance.

International

Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks 200,000 allied troops to enforce potential peace deal. The Ukrainian president emphasized this was a “minimum” requirement while maintaining Ukraine’s large 800,000-strong military force.

German FM signals support for international peacekeepers in post-war Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested the potential deployment of Bundeswehr troops as part of an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war ends.

Ukraine can win war with sustained EU support, bloc’s chief says. Russia’s military production now outpaces European capabilities fourfold, Kaja Kallas says

NATO pledges continued Ukraine’s aid with or without Ramstein format, says Ukrainian deputy. Ukraine receives firm NATO commitment for ongoing military assistance, even as questions emerge about the future of multinational coordination meetings under new US leadership.

German opposition leader Merz: strength, not weakness, to end war in Ukraine. German chancellor candidate assures Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom and European values.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

“I heard woman screaming, she was burning”: survivors of Russian drone strikes on Mykolaiv, Sumy tell their stories. “I heard screams of a woman, then there was a collapse, she was burning, screaming loudly. An ambulance came and took her. Now we’re cleaning up. At first, I was shaking a lot, then calmed down – what can you do? Life must go on,” said Tetiana from Mykolaiv.

Russian war inflicts € 72.9 billion environmental damage on Ukraine. Ukraine quantifies Russia’s environmental warfare impacts: €72.9B in damages, 7,000+ crimes documented, including Kakhovka dam destruction and Crimean oil disaster.

Political and Legal Developments

91% of Ukrainians proud of their citizenship, survey shows record national pride. A new poll shows dramatic generational and regional transformations in Ukrainian national identity since 2000.

Politico: US may use frozen Russian assets to force Moscow negotiate on peace deal, says Volker. A former US special envoy predicts Trump’s attempt at peace negotiations will lead to stronger measures against Russia, including using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defense through American equipment purchases.

UK threatens prison for intelligence firms’ Russian links. The British government has threatened its private intelligence sector with up to 14 years imprisonment for working with hostile states like Russia, China, and Iran.

Ukraine’s presidential aide: Talks with Putin to push trump to boost Ukraine’s military power. Ukrainian presidential adviser believes Trump-Putin dialogue will reveal futility of negotiations, necessitating increased military support for Ukraine and stronger pressure on Russia.

“Make a deal”: Trump threatens Putin with tariffs, sanctions if war continues. “It’s only going to get worse.” US president demands Russia end “ridiculous war” in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will join NATO if Trump is ready for it. Ukraine’s President also identified four countries currently obstructing Ukraine’s NATO ambitions: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Rubio: US seeks to prevent Russia-Ukraine war from restarting in 2-4 years. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the Trump administration’s goal of achieving a sustainable peace that prevents the war from reigniting in the near future.

WSJ: After failing to broker peace deal before taking office, Trump tasks Kellogg with ending war in Ukraine in 100 days. Amid growing skepticism, Trump’s directive to Kellogg to resolve the Ukraine war in 100 days faces strategic and diplomatic challenges, including Moscow’s reluctance to negotiate.

New Developments

Davos summit: Zelenskyy supports Azerbaijan’s search for truth in fatal plane crash. Azerbaijan confronts Russia after missile downs passenger plane in Kazakhstan, killing 38, with Zelenskyy supporting investigation into tragic incident.

Syria ends Russia’s 49-year control of strategic Mediterranean port. Russia is now evacuating the military equipment with which it propped up the Assad regime from Tartus

“Big Russia brings big problems”: Habsburg urges Europe to prepare for empire’s collapse. The head of one of Europe’s most historic royal houses called for unrestrained support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy marks Unity Day with call for national solidarity and commitment to Ukraine’s future. Speaking from Kyiv’s historic Sofiyska Square, the Ukrainian president emphasized the nation’s resilience and strength, rooted in its unity.

