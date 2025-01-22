Support us on Patreon
91% of Ukrainians proud of their citizenship, survey shows record national pride

A new poll shows dramatic generational and regional transformations in Ukrainian national identity since 2000.
A comprehensive new survey reveals unprecedented levels of national pride in Ukraine, with 91% of citizens expressing pride in their Ukrainian citizenship – a dramatic 23% increase from 68% in 2015, according to the Razumkov Centre’s June 2024 poll.

The survey documents remarkable regional transformations in national sentiment since 2000. Western Ukraine’s pride surged from 76% to 95%, while the central region jumped from 63% to 93%. Perhaps most notably, the southern region saw the largest increase, rising from 55% to 92%, while the eastern region climbed from 67% to 83%.

Demographic analysis reveals a generational divide, with younger Ukrainians showing higher levels of pride in national symbols. Among respondents under 30, 69% express pride in the flag, compared to 61% among those over 60.

Regional analysis shows western Ukraine leading in national symbol pride, with 73% expressing pride in the flag, 72% in the coat of arms, 70% in the anthem, and 76% in the state language. The national currency, the hryvnia, garners 58% pride in the west. Southern regions show lower but still significant figures: 54% for the flag, 49% for the coat of arms, 51% for the anthem, and 50% for the state language, with 30% expressing pride in the hryvnia.

The methodologically robust survey encompassed 2,016 respondents aged 18 and above across 22 regions and Kyiv, utilizing stratified multistage sampling with a margin of error not exceeding 2.3%.

