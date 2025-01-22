Support us on Patreon
22/01/2025
Boris Pistorius, Germany's Minister of Defence, 2023. Photo: Depositphotos.
German defense minister warns of potential Russian NATO attack by 2030

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russia could potentially attack NATO territory within the next five to six years, citing rapid Russian military industrialization as a key concern.

Pistorius noted that Russia currently produces more weapons and ammunition in several months than all EU countries combined manufacture in a year. “By 2029 or 2030, Putin could strengthen his army to the point where Russia would be capable of striking NATO,” he said in an interview with Funke Media Group as reported by Delfi.

The minister also highlighted ongoing hybrid threats to Germany, including infrastructure attacks, maritime activities, and social media disinformation campaigns. He specifically pointed to Russian attempts to influence German politics through support of certain political parties.

Regarding Germany’s military readiness, Pistorius reported progress with 97 major projects worth €58 billion approved for 2024. However, he acknowledged challenges, noting that equipment deliveries to Ukraine and industrial capacity constraints affect military modernization efforts. Critical military hardware, such as Leopard tanks, requires up to 2.5 years for delivery, while frigates and submarines take 6-8 years.

“Gaps that developed over 30 years cannot be closed within one election cycle,” Pistorius said.

