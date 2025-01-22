Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Syria ends Russia’s 49-year control of strategic Mediterranean port

Russia is now evacuating the military equipment with which it propped up the Assad regime from Tartus
byAlya Shandra
22/01/2025
2 minute read
Tartus naval base Syria
Russia’s Tartus military base in Syria. Image by HI Sutton/X
Syria ends Russia’s 49-year control of strategic Mediterranean port

Syria has terminated an investment agreement that gave Russia control over the strategic Tartus port, marking a significant shift in the long-standing military and economic partnership between the two nations.

The development deals a strategic blow to Russia’s naval capabilities during its ongoing war in Ukraine, as Tartus served as Moscow’s only naval maintenance and resupply point in the Mediterranean Sea since the 1970s, eliminating the need for ships to return to Black Sea ports.

“There is no comparable alternative base for the [Russian Navy] in the region,” UK military intelligence said in a statement Tuesday. “Its ability to logistically support both its military and its private military contractors in Africa, as well as limiting the reputational damage incurred through the fall of the Assad regime, will almost certainly be priorities for the Russian government.”

According to al-Watan newspaper, Tartus Customs Director Riyad Judi announced the termination of the agreement with Russian company Stroytransgaz, which was originally set to manage the port for 49 years. The 2019 deal, announced by then-Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, included a planned $500 million investment to increase the port’s capacity from 4 to 38 million tons annually. However, it was cast into doubt when ousted Syrian dictator Assad fled to Moscow in November 2024. 

Judi stated that Syrian authorities will now focus on rehabilitating outdated port equipment, which he claims the Russian management company failed to modernize as stipulated in the agreement. He added that all port revenues will now benefit “the Syrian state,” with workers returning to Syrian management.

The termination follows significant political changes in Syria, where rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham overthrew dictator Bashar al-Assad in late November 2024. Following the ousting, Assad’s Russian military backers retreated to their longtime military bases of Tartus and Khmeimem amid uncertainty about whether the lease would be prolonged.

After Assad’s ousting, the Russian army accumulated a stockpile of military equipment on the quayside at Tartus. According to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR, the Syrian authorities did not allow Russia to remove the giant accumulation of gear, including sophisticated S-400 air defense systems. 

However, now the Russian military ships Sparta I and Sparta II have entered the port, Crimean Wind reported, and are likely to start evacuating the equipment.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!