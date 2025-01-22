Ukraine’s presidential aide: Talks with Putin to push trump to boost Ukraine’s military power

When US President Donald Trump speaks directly with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, he will quickly realize that negotiating with Russia under Putin’s regime is futile and that it is necessary to “enhance Ukraine’s ability to deliver military defeats to Russia,” said Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, according to UNIAN.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before he took office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and lowers US support.

“Once Trump speaks with Putin—whether by phone or another format—it will become clear that there is no value in reaching agreements with Russia as it stands today. He will understand that increasing Ukraine’s capacity to deliver military setbacks to Russia or escalating strikes on Russian territory should be a priority, as this profoundly destabilizes Putin and his inner circle,” Podoliak stated.

He further emphasized the need to raise the cost of war for Putin by systematically excluding Russia from global financial and industrial markets.

Podoliak noted that shifts in the positions of both Trump and Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, are already evident. Access to information about Russia’s internal situation and motivations has reshaped their understanding, highlighting the difficulty of dealing with Russia. A clear choice must be made: either align with Putin’s game or intensify pressure on the aggressor state.

“Playing into Putin’s scenario would be absurd as it is a repeat of the Afghanistan withdrawal, where the US ceded control on the Taliban’s terms. Such an approach could damage US leadership and reputation. Instead, it would become increasingly clear that Russia must be pressured further, and steps need to be taken to achieve that. We will see this unfold,” he said.

Podoliak outlined three key developments in US policy toward ending the war in Ukraine that he believes are likely to emerge soon:

A realistic recognition that negotiations with Russia are impossible without coercive measures

The deployment of stronger coercive tools, including bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities and intensifying economic pressure on Russia

Accepting that Putin is not a rational actor and engaging with him is a waste of time.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that if Ukraine did not receive strong security guarantees, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would return with a military force ten times stronger.

