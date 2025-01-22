Zelenskyy: Ukraine will join NATO if Trump is ready for it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a bold declaration about Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, placing the decision squarely in the hands of US leadership, specifically former President Donald Trump.

In a meeting with the Davos International Media Council, as reported by European Pravda, Zelenskyy said, “It all depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will support [Ukraine’s accession]. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO.”

The Ukrainian leader criticized previous diplomatic approaches, calling them “dishonest” and characterized by non-transparency. He pointed out that decades of promises had passed without Ukraine achieving NATO membership, highlighting what he sees as a systemic failure in international diplomatic commitments.

Zelenskyy identified four countries currently obstructing Ukraine’s NATO ambitions: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary. He emphasized Ukraine’s desire for security guarantees and stressed that most NATO countries already support their membership.

Critically, Zelenskyy linked the potential for ending the war to Europe’s willingness to take a firmer stance against Russia. He provocatively stated that without the Ukrainian army, Europe “has no chance against Russia” – underscoring Ukraine’s strategic importance in the current geopolitical landscape.

Supporting Zelenskyy’s position, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has affirmed earlier that the country will not abandon its NATO membership aspirations or accept alternatives to full membership.

