“I heard woman screaming, she was burning”: survivors of Russian drone strikes on Mykolaiv, Sumy tell their stories

In a large-scale overnight assault on 21-22 January, Russian forces launched 99 UAVs across multiple Ukrainian oblasts, causing the most damage in Mykolaiv and Sumy.
Ukrainian forces intercepted 65 Shahed-type drones and tracked 30 decoy drones on 22 January, according to Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The strikes impacted ten oblasts, with confirmed interceptions in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa.
Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv
In Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, an Iranian-designed Shahed drone attack resulted in six separate fires between 22:35 and 23:10. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reports that debris damaged a six-story residential building, necessitating the temporary evacuation of 200 residents.
Additional damage occurred to windows in eight apartment complexes, a family clinic, and a transport company’s administrative building.
Two civilians were affected in Mykolaiv: a 74-year-old woman was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, while a 59-year-old man received on-site medical attention.
Ihor, a Mykolaiv resident, was at home with his family when they heard the characteristic sound of drones, he told Suspilne Mykolaiv. He managed to move away from the windows when the explosion occurred and saw a bright flash.
“Debris flew around the house, windows were blown out, doors were blown out. We were in shock, of course. My child was frightened, so was my wife. The baby wasn’t hurt, just scared a bit,” Ihor said.
He noted that in another apartment a resident suffered burns and required emergency evacuation.
“I feel very strong emotions and I don’t wish them on anyone. It’s unfortunate that our house was damaged, I don’t know how we’ll restore all this, but we’ll try somehow,” Ihor added.
Fellow resident Tetiana witnessed the immediate aftermath of the strike. She described hearing an explosion followed by breaking glass and crumbling ceiling materials.
“I heard screams of a woman, then there was a collapse, she was burning, screaming loudly. An ambulance came and took her. Now we’re cleaning up. At first, I was shaking a lot, then calmed down – what can you do? Life must go on,” Tetiana said to Suspilne.
Local utility services have begun repair work on the damaged buildings, according to resident Oleksandr, who reported broken windows and temperature control issues in his apartment.
Despite the extent of the damage, he indicated the structural integrity of the building remained intact: “Mainly the window was broken, so it got cold. But I wouldn’t say there was major damage. No injuries, thank God.”
Russian drone attack on Sumy
A Russian Shahed drone struck a residential area in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on 21 January at 21:30, damaging 20 homes and injuring three people, including a 5-year-old child.
The strike caused a fire near a two-story house, which emergency services extinguished before proceeding with debris removal.
The damage includes broken windows, doors, and compromised roofs.
The three injured residents suffered minor injuries and acute stress reactions, receiving medical assistance at the scene without requiring further treatment.
“What can I say – in three seconds! Drrrrr – and that’s it. I didn’t even understand how the explosion sounded because everything was flying at us,” a local resident Oleksandr told Suspilne.
Another resident, Valentyna Nikipelova, noted the unexpected nature of the strike:
“We didn’t expect this attack. We heard a drone flying but we didn’t even have time to hide. This was instant, no idea where it came from,” said Valentyna.
Due to damage, there is partially no light in her house.
The city council has confirmed that repair works are underway to restore power supply in the affected area.
Valentyna highlighted the financial burden of the incident. Her household must manage repairs with a small pension and minimum wage income of her daughter.
Related:
- Russian drone attack injures boy, 12, in Kyiv Oblast, damages Izmail river port, hits Romania
- All but one of 80 Russian drones intercepted in night attack that caused one civilian injury
- Ukraine neutralizes all 93 Russian drones in nighttime attack, Air Force says
- UN reports 574 Ukrainian civilians killed in fall 2024 by Russian attacks
- Russian New Year’s drone attack killed prominent scientists couple in their bed
- Russian missile flew 140 kilometers over Moldova and Romania before reaching Ukraine – media