“I heard woman screaming, she was burning”: survivors of Russian drone strikes on Mykolaiv, Sumy tell their stories

In a large-scale overnight assault on 21-22 January, Russian forces launched 99 UAVs across multiple Ukrainian oblasts, causing the most damage in Mykolaiv and Sumy.

Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian cities with various types of weapons – strike UAVs, missiles, guided aerial bombs, multiple rocket launchers, while Russian leadership continues to deny targeting civilian infrastructure. International organizations have classified these strikes as war crimes, emphasizing their systematic nature against civilian targets including hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 65 Shahed-type drones and tracked 30 decoy drones on 22 January, according to Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The strikes impacted ten oblasts, with confirmed interceptions in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa.

Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, an Iranian-designed Shahed drone attack resulted in six separate fires between 22:35 and 23:10. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reports that debris damaged a six-story residential building, necessitating the temporary evacuation of 200 residents.

Additional damage occurred to windows in eight apartment complexes, a family clinic, and a transport company’s administrative building.

Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv, 21-22 January Source: SES of Ukraine

Two civilians were affected in Mykolaiv: a 74-year-old woman was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, while a 59-year-old man received on-site medical attention.

Ihor, a Mykolaiv resident, was at home with his family when they heard the characteristic sound of drones, he told Suspilne Mykolaiv. He managed to move away from the windows when the explosion occurred and saw a bright flash.

“Debris flew around the house, windows were blown out, doors were blown out. We were in shock, of course. My child was frightened, so was my wife. The baby wasn’t hurt, just scared a bit,” Ihor said.

Ihor, a Mykolaiv resident. Source: Suspilne Mykolaiv

He noted that in another apartment a resident suffered burns and required emergency evacuation.

“I feel very strong emotions and I don’t wish them on anyone. It’s unfortunate that our house was damaged, I don’t know how we’ll restore all this, but we’ll try somehow,” Ihor added.

Fellow resident Tetiana witnessed the immediate aftermath of the strike. She described hearing an explosion followed by breaking glass and crumbling ceiling materials.

“I heard screams of a woman, then there was a collapse, she was burning, screaming loudly. An ambulance came and took her. Now we’re cleaning up. At first, I was shaking a lot, then calmed down – what can you do? Life must go on,” Tetiana said to Suspilne.

Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv, 21-22 January. Source: SES of Ukraine, Suspilne Mykolaiv

Local utility services have begun repair work on the damaged buildings, according to resident Oleksandr, who reported broken windows and temperature control issues in his apartment.

Despite the extent of the damage, he indicated the structural integrity of the building remained intact: “Mainly the window was broken, so it got cold. But I wouldn’t say there was major damage. No injuries, thank God.”

Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv, 21-22 January. Source: Suspilne Mykolaiv

Russian drone attack on Sumy

A Russian Shahed drone struck a residential area in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on 21 January at 21:30, damaging 20 homes and injuring three people, including a 5-year-old child.

The strike caused a fire near a two-story house, which emergency services extinguished before proceeding with debris removal.

The damage includes broken windows, doors, and compromised roofs.

Russian drone attack on Sumy, 21 January Source: SES of Ukraine, Suspilne Sumy

The three injured residents suffered minor injuries and acute stress reactions, receiving medical assistance at the scene without requiring further treatment.

“What can I say – in three seconds! Drrrrr – and that’s it. I didn’t even understand how the explosion sounded because everything was flying at us,” a local resident Oleksandr told Suspilne.

Another resident, Valentyna Nikipelova, noted the unexpected nature of the strike:

Valentyna Nikipelova, Sumy resident. Source: Suspilne Sumy

“We didn’t expect this attack. We heard a drone flying but we didn’t even have time to hide. This was instant, no idea where it came from,” said Valentyna.

Due to damage, there is partially no light in her house.

The city council has confirmed that repair works are underway to restore power supply in the affected area.

Valentyna highlighted the financial burden of the incident. Her household must manage repairs with a small pension and minimum wage income of her daughter.

