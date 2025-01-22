Zelenskyy marks Unity Day with call for national solidarity and commitment to Ukraine’s future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians from Sofiyska Square in Kyiv on the country’s Unity Day, saying that the strength of the nation lies in solidarity and shared commitment to Ukraine’s future.

On 22 January, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Unity, which marks the historic unification of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and the Western Ukrainian People’s Republic in 1919. This significant event, marked by the signing of the Act of Unification on St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, symbolizes the aspiration for a cohesive Ukrainian state after centuries of division under various empires.

“Millions of us stood together. Together, we endured, preserved Ukraine, repelled the occupiers, and withstood this massive onslaught. The strength of Ukrainians lies in the word ‘together.’ It’s about choosing Ukraine and its interests over personal ambitions,” Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that Sofiyska Square was where the Act of Unification was declared, uniting Right-Bank and Left-Bank Ukraine into a single state.

“I believe future generations—our children and grandchildren—will gather here on Unity Day and other occasions, under the blue and yellow flag, in our united country. We will do everything to ensure this. To ensure we are not ashamed before them and that they know we didn’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president called for a unified European defense and security policy during his today’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing that countries should be prepared to make necessary defense investments without compromising other sectors.

