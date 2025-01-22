UK threatens prison for intelligence firms’ Russian links

The British government has issued a stark warning to its private intelligence and security industry: stop working for hostile states or face up to 14 years in prison. The Home Office’s new guidance, published this week, targets firms potentially serving Russian, Chinese, or Iranian interests, even unknowingly.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis emphasized that British security professionals have become “attractive proxies” for hostile actors seeking to harm UK interests. The warning comes as MI5 reports an “eye-catching shift” in how foreign powers operate, increasingly turning to private operatives and criminals for their UK operations.

The guidance follows recent enforcement actions in the sector. Andrew Wordsworth, co-founder of private investigation firm Raedas and relative of the poet William Wordsworth, was detained at Bristol City Airport as part of the crackdown. Though questioned about potential Russian connections, which his firm strongly denied, no further action was taken.

The UK’s private intelligence sector, which often employs former British security service members, has boomed in recent years. Companies are now being told to thoroughly vet clients to ensure they aren’t unwittingly working for foreign powers through intermediaries, particularly when asked to gather information on dissidents or acquire sensitive academic data.

Related: