Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks 200,000 allied troops to enforce potential peace deal

The Ukrainian president emphasized this was a “minimum” requirement while maintaining Ukraine’s large 800,000-strong military force.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/01/2025
2 minute read
Zelenskyy Davos
Zelenskyy in Davos. Source: Zelenskyy’s Office
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks 200,000 allied troops to enforce potential peace deal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for at least 200,000 European troops to enforce any potential peace agreement with Russia, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Ukrainian president emphasized this figure as the “minimum” requirement while rejecting Moscow’s demands to dramatically reduce Ukraine’s own military forces from its current 800,000-strong size.

His remarks come as newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump promises swift resolution to the conflict, prompting Zelenskyy to urge Europe to strengthen its role as an “indispensable” global player. The Ukrainian leader warned that Russia had mobilized 600,000 troops in Ukraine and could muster up to 1.5 million men – a force several times larger than any individual European national army.

Zelenskyy highlighted the urgency of European military preparedness, pointing to ongoing battles involving North Korean forces near Ukraine’s eastern border, noting these battles are geographically closer to Davos than Pyongyang. He emphasized that without proper containment, Putin could return “with an army 10 times larger than now” and threaten former Soviet states.

Zelenskyy stressed that any ceasefire agreement would require Western security assurances, with NATO membership being the “best guarantee” – a position supported by most European member countries but opposed by the US, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia.

He urged EU countries to increase spending on technology and defense, particularly in drone production and modern air defense systems, as Russia has transformed into a war economy that currently outproduces Europe in military terms.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!