Russia’s 1.5 mn force dwarfs combined European armies, Zelenskyy warns

In Davos, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia’s military force of 1.5 million personnel vastly outnumbers European armies, with France’s 200,000-strong military being Europe’s second-largest.
21/01/2025
Zelenskyy Davos
Zelenskyy in Davos. Source: Zelenskyy’s Office
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the significant military disparity between Russia and European nations during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos as reported by Interfax, emphasizing the critical need for European unity in defense.

Speaking to the forum attendees, Zelenskyy revealed that Russia has the capability to field approximately 1.5 million military personnel, while Ukraine’s armed forces number over 800,000. He noted that France, which has the second-largest military among mentioned European nations, maintains just over 200,000 personnel, followed by Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom with smaller forces.

Europe must strengthen defense policy, Zelenskyy urges at Davos forum

The Ukrainian president emphasized that no single nation can adequately defend itself against such numerical superiority, stressing the imperative for unified European action and meaningful collaboration.

Zelenskyy pointed out that current combat operations involving North Korean soldiers are taking place closer to Davos than to Pyongyang.

He drew parallels between Russia and North Korea, describing Russia’s evolution into a state where human life holds little value but possesses nuclear capabilities and harbors hostile intentions toward its neighbors.

Zelenskyy expressed particular concern about Russia’s military industrial capacity, noting that despite having a significantly smaller economy than Europe’s combined strength, Russia is producing several times more ammunition and military equipment than all of Europe together.

The president also warned about Russia’s expanding international military partnerships, highlighting recent strategic agreements with Iran and North Korea. He emphasized that these alliances are deliberately formed to challenge Europe and America, calling for a unified response across political, defense, and economic spheres.

“These challenges can only be met through collective action,” Zelenskyy concluded, underlining the urgent need for coordinated European defense strategy.

