Zelenskyy warns against US-Russia negotiations without Ukraine

“Imagine that Hitler wasn’t destroyed…Imagine that after everything he did to the Jews…people said, okay, let’s look for a compromise,” Zelenskyy said in his interview for the Economist.
byBohdan Ben
12/02/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zleenksyy. Credit: Sasha Maslov
In a revealing interview conducted just hours before former President Donald Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep concern about potential negotiations that could exclude Ukraine from the peace process. The timing proved prescient, as just hours later Trump announced plans to begin immediate US-Russia negotiations aimed at ending the war.

Speaking from his presidential office in Kyiv, Zelenskyy disclosed limited contact with the new US administration, describing onlya couple of callssince their September meeting. Zelenskyy also confirmed he receives no direct information about White House-Kremlin contacts, instead relying on press reports like the general public.We haven’t seen them, and we haven’t heard any proposals,Zelensky stated, highlighting the communication gap with the new administration.

In a particularly pointed moment, Zelenskyy drew a stark historical parallel, comparing the situation to hypothetical post-WWII negotiations with Hitler.Imagine that Hitler wasn’t destroyed…Imagine that after everything he did to the Jewspeople said, okay, let’s look for a compromise.He argued that Putinhas acted like Hitlerand warned that misguided diplomacy could rehabilitate the Russian leader.

Regarding security guarantees, Zelenskyy outlined clear priorities. With NATO membership seemingly out of reach due to opposition from America, Germany, and Hungary, he proposed an alternative:building NATO on Ukraine’s territorythrough a dramatically strengthened Ukrainian military.We have to double it. Double. To be on the same level as the Russian army,he emphasized.

The Ukrainian president also shared concerning intelligence about Russian military buildup, claiming Russia is increasing its army by 150,000 troops this year, following a 140,000 increase last year. Many of these forces, he warned, could be deployed to Belarus under the guise of training exercises, mimicking the pattern that preceded the full-scale invasion three years ago.

In a particularly grim warning to Western leaders, Zelenskyy dismissed asdelusionalany notion that sidelining Ukraine would lead to easier solutions.No one understands what war is until it comes to your home. I don’t want to scare anyone. It will come. I’m just telling you the facts,he stated, highlighting the disparity between Russian forces (220 brigades) and European capabilities (80 brigades).

Addressing internal matters, Zelenskyy pushed back against criticism of Ukraine’s mobilization efforts, stating that the country had recruited 30,000 troops monthly over the past year.

As the Munich Security Conference approaches, with both American and Ukrainian delegations set to attend, all eyes will be on the anticipated meeting between Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance, whose previous statement aboutnot caring what happens to Ukrainehangs over the upcoming discussions.

