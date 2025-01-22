German FM signals support for international peacekeepers in post-war Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears “willing to sacrifice his own country” in the ongoing war against Ukraine, citing the deaths of over 1,500 Russian soldiers daily at the front lines.

The interview comes amid tensions over Ukraine funding, with Baerbock pushing for an additional €3 billion in military aid for Kyiv, facing resistance within the German government.

In an interview with FAZ, Baerbock emphasized that diplomatic overtures alone won’t end the war. “No friendly persuasion will help. Only clear security policy that deters him from going further in Europe will work,” she said.

The Foreign Minister called for increased pressure on Russia and warned about potential Chinese military support for Moscow. She noted that President Xi might be deterred from aiding Putin’s war effort, as it could damage China’s carefully crafted image as a “peace angel” in African nations.

Baerbock has signaled openness to deploying Bundeswehr troops as part of a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the war ends. The proposal emerges amid broader European discussions about post-war security arrangements.

She also emphasized that stable peacekeeping would require international participation, particularly from countries that maintain good relations with Putin. The minister stressed that Europe must take responsibility for its own security, rather than relying solely on external guarantees.

The proposal has received mixed reactions from NATO allies. While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed readiness for the UK to play a “full role” in potential peacekeeping activities, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz ruled out sending peacekeepers, citing the need for better burden-sharing within NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged discussions in Brussels about a peacekeeping mission as a potential deterrent against future Russian aggression, noting “positive signals” from some leaders.

