“Your pressure on Russia isn’t working,” Zelenskyy told Western leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for stronger international pressure on Russia, pointing to escalating military strikes on civilian infrastructure that continue to claim innocent lives across Ukraine.

“The pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and daily Russian attacks on Ukraine prove this,” Zelensky stated in his latest video address. “The number of aerial assaults is increasing. This is how Russia reveals its true intentions – to continue terrorizing as long as the world allows it.”

According to Zelensky, Russian forces have launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 strike drones, and over 30 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the past week alone.

“Every strike is against our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds,” he emphasized. “These attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts.”

Recent attacks highlight growing threat to civilians

Recent incidents underscore the gravity of the situation:

On 6 April, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed one person and injured three others

On 4 April, a ballistic missile attack on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih killed 18 people, including 9 children, and injured 75 others

Analysis by The Telegraph indicates that Russian drone strikes against Ukraine have increased by more than 50 percent since US-led peace talks began in mid-February, with daily drone attacks rising from an average of 101 to 154.

This escalation contradicts Russian claims of seeking peace, suggesting the Kremlin is exploiting diplomatic uncertainty to advance territorial ambitions while weakening Ukraine through relentless bombardment.

“Every partner – the US, all of Europe, the entire world – has seen that Russia intends to continue fighting and killing. Therefore, there can be no easing pressure,” Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: