Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Your pressure on Russia isn’t working,” Zelenskyy told Western leaders

Despite Western efforts to end the war, Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians continue to escalate.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
06/04/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025. Source: a screenshot from the NBC news video
“Your pressure on Russia isn’t working,” Zelenskyy told Western leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for stronger international pressure on Russia, pointing to escalating military strikes on civilian infrastructure that continue to claim innocent lives across Ukraine.

“The pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and daily Russian attacks on Ukraine prove this,” Zelensky stated in his latest video address. “The number of aerial assaults is increasing. This is how Russia reveals its true intentions – to continue terrorizing as long as the world allows it.”

According to Zelensky, Russian forces have launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 strike drones, and over 30 missiles of various types against Ukraine in the past week alone.

“Every strike is against our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds,” he emphasized. “These attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts.”

Recent attacks highlight growing threat to civilians

Recent incidents underscore the gravity of the situation:

  • On 6 April, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed one person and injured three others
  • On 4 April, a ballistic missile attack on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih killed 18 people, including 9 children, and injured 75 others

Analysis by The Telegraph indicates that Russian drone strikes against Ukraine have increased by more than 50 percent since US-led peace talks began in mid-February, with daily drone attacks rising from an average of 101 to 154.

This escalation contradicts Russian claims of seeking peace, suggesting the Kremlin is exploiting diplomatic uncertainty to advance territorial ambitions while weakening Ukraine through relentless bombardment.

“Every partner – the US, all of Europe, the entire world – has seen that Russia intends to continue fighting and killing. Therefore, there can be no easing pressure,” Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts