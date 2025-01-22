Russia’s military leadership has been deploying injured soldiers still dependent on crutches into front-line combat operations, according to multiple sources and verified drone footage from the east of Ukraine, Forbes reports.

According to the footage from the front, the 20th Combined Arms Army, operating near Pokrovsk, has formed specialized assault groups comprised largely of walking wounded, marking a significant escalation in Russia’s efforts to maintain combat strength. Video evidence emerged last week showing these “crutch battalions” attempting to advance on Ukrainian positions, resulting in heavy casualties from precision drone strikes.

“Man is using crutches for a mission. What the f—?” remarked a Russian soldier in recently released footage, documenting the assembly of injured troops for combat operations outside Pokrovsk. The video, translated by Estonian analyst WarTranslated, provides rare insight into these deployment practices.

Russian military bloggers acknowledge the effectiveness of infantry assaults compared to mechanized operations, with one noting that while vehicle attacks yield “zero” results, “infantry, with the support of artillery and drones, slowly but surely take tree line after tree line.”

However, this tactical adaptation has resulted in unprecedented casualty rates. According to Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russian forces suffered 434,000 casualties in 2024 alone, including 150,000 fatalities – surpassing the combined losses of the previous two years. In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported significantly lower Ukrainian losses: 43,000 killed and 370,000 injured since February 2022.

The deployment of visibly injured soldiers represents an indicator of Russia’s manpower crisis, suggesting that the Kremlin’s ability to regenerate combat-effective units is failing to keep pace with battlefield attrition.