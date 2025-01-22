Support us on Patreon
“Make a deal”: Trump threatens Putin with tariffs, sanctions if war continues

“It’s only going to get worse.” US president demands Russia end “ridiculous war” in Ukraine
byAlya Shandra
22/01/2025
2 minute read
Donald Trump, photo via Wikimedia.
US President Donald Trump has warned that he will impose new taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russia if the war in Ukraine is not halted immediately. Posting on Truth Social on 21 January 2025, Trump directly addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to negotiate an end to the ongoing war. He described the potential measures as a “very big FAVOR” to a country he claimed was facing economic collapse.

The claim comes amid uncertainty as to how Donald Trump would achieve his stated election goal of quickly ending the Russian war against Ukraine, with reports floating that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Recent reports indicate that he tasked Keith Kelogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, with ending the war within 100 days.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries,” Trump stated. He also stressed, “It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ No more lives should be lost!”

Trump Putin ultimatum
Trump’s ultimatum to Putin. Screenshot from TruthSocial

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed he understood how to negotiate with Putin and assured that peace could be achieved quickly. However, since the election, he has stopped publicly discussing concrete steps to end the war. 

It remains unclear how Russia could be drawn into negotiations, as the Kremlin continues reiterating its initial maximalist goal behind the 2022 invasion — Ukraine’s full surrender.

Trump’s ultimatum to Russia emphasizes the need for urgent action. “Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with!” he wrote. “We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

The previous day, Trump stated that the Russian leader is “destroying” his country by refusing to seek a peace deal. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s statements, stressing that Russia’s war must end not only quickly, but also secure a just and reliable peace for Ukraine. Zelenskyy has previously outlined Ukraine’s peace formula, which includes the restoration of territorial integrity, punishment for war crimes, and security guarantees.

