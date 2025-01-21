Support us on Patreon
“We want to end the war this year, but not just quickly, but fairly,” Ukraine’s President said in Davos.
21/01/2025
Zelenskyy Davos
Zelenskyy in Davos. Source: Zelenskyy’s Office
Zelenskyy stresses goal of fair and reliable end to war in 2025

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s desire to conclude the war initiated by Russia not only swiftly but also justly and sustainably, Ukrainska Pravda reports. He underscored the importance of a resolution that ensures lasting security for all Ukrainians, enabling them to return home and live safely.

“Trump told me and then spoke publicly about it… he will do everything to end the war this year. I told him that we were his partner. We are in this war, we know all the painful places. We understand how painful it is for us, we lost our people (this is the biggest loss for us),” Zelenskyy stated.

“We want to end the war this year, but not just quickly, but fairly and, above all, reliably for all of us, for Ukrainians. We want them to return home, live in safety, and work. I think this is the most important thing. At least, we will do everything we can for this.”

Addressing the forum, Zelenskyy highlighted the critical need for European unity in the face of ongoing war. He questioned Europe’s preparedness for potential shifts in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump and urged European nations to bolster their defense investments.

In response to discussions about post-war security, Zelenskyy stated that a minimum of 200,000 European peacekeepers would be required to guarantee Ukraine’s safety, Reuters reports. He firmly rejected any potential Russian demands to reduce Ukraine’s military size, asserting the nation’s right to maintain robust armed forces. Efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and President Trump to discuss these critical issues.

These statements come amid significant geopolitical shifts, including President Trump’s recent executive orders affecting international agreements. European leaders, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have reaffirmed their commitment to global accords like the Paris climate agreement, emphasizing Europe’s role in addressing global challenges.

