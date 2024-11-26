UK’s Lammy dismisses rumors of British troop deployment in Ukraine

At the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Britain will not send troops to Ukraine “at this time,” according to Politico. Speaking to international media outlets, Lammy emphasized the UK’s “long-standing commitment” to avoid direct military involvement in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine, having already committed £12.8 billion or $16.2 billion in support and pledging £3 billion ($3.8 billion) in annual military aid for “as long as needed.”

The statement comes after Le Monde reported on 25 November that Britain and France had “revived” discussions about potential troop deployment following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to France. However, Downing Street quickly downplayed these speculations, with the prime minister’s spokesperson explicitly ruling out any plans for UK troops to engage in combat alongside Ukrainian forces.

France’s position remains more nuanced. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told the BBC that they “do not discard any option,” echoing earlier statements by President Emmanuel Macron. In February, Macron faced criticism from opposition parties and NATO members, including the US, UK, and Germany, when he similarly refused to rule out sending French troops.

Lammy reiterated that the UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine, particularly through military training programs, according to Politico.

