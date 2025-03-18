Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK, EU discuss seizing Russian assets to increase Ukraine military funding

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and EU diplomat Kaja Kallas will meet in London on 18 March to discuss boosting European defense funding.
byYuri Zoria
18/03/2025
3 minute read
uk eu discuss seizing russian assets increase ukraine military funding foreign secretary david lammy govuk prime minister keir starmer appoints cabinet ministers advance talks frozen boost defense spending economic pressure
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Credit: gov.uk
UK, EU discuss seizing Russian assets to increase Ukraine military funding

The UK and EU will advance talks on seizing frozen Russian assets to boost defense spending and increase economic pressure on Vladimir Putin ahead of potential peace talks to end his war on Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

After Moscow started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately $280 billion in Russian central bank assets, primarily in securities and cash, through the Belgium-based Euroclear. Sanctions against Russian individuals have led to an additional estimated $58 billion in frozen assets, including homes, yachts, and private aircraft.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, will meet in London on 18 March to discuss “innovative initiatives” to enhance European defense funding and bolster military readiness, according to the UK Foreign Office. The talks will focus on securing the legal and financial cover necessary to seize billions in Russian assets.

Despite the progress made in the talks, some European countries, including Belgium and Germany, have expressed concerns. They fear that the confiscation of Russian assets could violate the principle of state immunity under international law and impact the euro. Lammy stated that these concerns are primarily within Europe, not the United States. The change in the German administration may allow the country to reconsider its position, he added.

These discussions come as US President Donald Trump, pivoting towards Russia, is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 18 March to discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire, a proposal that Ukraine has said it is willing to accept.

In addition to discussing the seizure of Russian assets, Lammy and Kallas will review the EU’s proposal to allow member states to invest €150 billion ($164 billion) of EU loans in defense hardware. This initiative could fund the purchase of weapons from non-EU countries like the UK, Norway, and Switzerland. The UK would not have to contribute to the fund but would benefit from orders placed by EU states with British defense firms.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!