Global poll finds Ukrainians among most US-positive nations

In December 2024, the Rating Group conducted the End of Year Survey (EoY), an annual global poll by Gallup International, and found that the majority of Ukrainians believe the US will remain a superpower by 2030.

The study showed that 72% of young people aged 18-24 are confident in the US’s future as a superpower. About 70% of those who share this view are individuals with high incomes.

“Ukrainians are more confident that the US will be a superpower than the respondents in the 35 countries on average. At the same time, the opinions of Ukrainians align with those of the American respondents,” says the Rating Group.

The poll revealed that 51% of Ukrainians hold a positive view of American foreign policy toward Ukraine, while 26% expressed a negative opinion. Additionally, 12% believe it has no impact, and 11% could not answer.

Ukrainians are notably more inclined to view American foreign policy positively compared to the average respondents from 35 countries. In fact, Ukraine ranks among the top five countries with the most favorable opinions of the US’s influence, alongside Kosovo, India, the Philippines, and Colombia.

The strongest criticism of US foreign influence comes from respondents in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran. Additionally, Pakistan, Serbia, and Kazakhstan are among the states where skepticism or criticism of US foreign policy prevails.

Earlier, a poll found that US President Donald Trump was found to be the 10th most-trusted foreign leader in Ukraine, enjoying a trust rating of 44.6%.

This makes Ukraine the most Trump-positive nation in Europe. The controversial US president has a lower trust rating even in Orban’s Hungary, where is trusted by 37.1% of the population. His rating stands at 16% in France and 30% in the UK.

Related: