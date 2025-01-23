Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Global poll finds Ukrainians among most US-positive nations

A new global poll by Gallup International reveals that Ukrainians are among the most optimistic about the US’s future as a superpower, with a majority believing it will retain its status by 2030, while also ranking among the top five nations with the most favorable views of US foreign policy influence.
byOlena Mukhina
23/01/2025
2 minute read
sofiyivska square kyiv ukraine
The St. Sofia Square, Kyiv. Photo from open sources
Global poll finds Ukrainians among most US-positive nations

In December 2024, the Rating Group conducted the End of Year Survey (EoY), an annual global poll by Gallup International, and found that the majority of Ukrainians believe the US will remain a superpower by 2030.

The study showed that 72% of young people aged 18-24 are confident in the US’s future as a superpower. About 70% of those who share this view are individuals with high incomes.

“Ukrainians are more confident that the US will be a superpower than the respondents in the 35 countries on average. At the same time, the opinions of Ukrainians align with those of the American respondents,” says the Rating Group.

The poll revealed that 51% of Ukrainians hold a positive view of American foreign policy toward Ukraine, while 26% expressed a negative opinion. Additionally, 12% believe it has no impact, and 11% could not answer.

Ukrainians are notably more inclined to view American foreign policy positively compared to the average respondents from 35 countries. In fact, Ukraine ranks among the top five countries with the most favorable opinions of the US’s influence, alongside Kosovo, India, the Philippines, and Colombia.

The strongest criticism of US foreign influence comes from respondents in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran. Additionally, Pakistan, Serbia, and Kazakhstan are among the states where skepticism or criticism of US foreign policy prevails.

Earlier, a poll found that US President Donald Trump was found to be the 10th most-trusted foreign leader in Ukraine, enjoying a trust rating of 44.6%.

This makes Ukraine the most Trump-positive nation in Europe. The controversial US president has a lower trust rating even in Orban’s Hungary, where is trusted by 37.1% of the population. His rating stands at 16% in France and 30% in the UK.

Ukrainians are now most Trump-positive nation in Europe, poll shows

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts