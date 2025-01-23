Canada has over $317 million in Russian assets frozen due to Ukraine invasion

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that Canada froze Russian assets worth a total of more than 457 million Canadian dollars or over $317 million as part of sanctions imposed for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty.
According to Ukrinform, citing Canadian law enforcement officials, since 24 February 2022, authorities have effectively frozen C$140.1 million in assets within Canada and blocked C$317.4 million in financial transactions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations.
The police report also reveals actions against Russia’s closest ally, Belarus, including blocked financial transactions exceeding C$387,200 and frozen assets worth nearly C$148,500 related to sanctioned individuals.
Since the previous data release in May 2024, the total value of frozen property and funds has increased by only C$230,000, despite an expansion of the sanctioned individuals list, Ukrinform notes.
