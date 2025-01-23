Support us on Patreon
Czech opposition aims to halt Ukraine shell supply initiative

Karel Havlíček, the second-in-command of the opposition ANO party, leading in polls before autumn elections, revealed plans to stop the supplies.
byYuri Zoria
23/01/2025
2 minute read
Karel Havlíček, deputy leader of Czechia’s ANO party, currently in opposition but leading in opinion polls ahead of autumn elections. Screenshot: X/Karel Havlíček
Czech opposition aims to halt Ukraine shell supply initiative

The Czech Republic’s ammunition supply initiative supporting Ukraine could face termination if the opposition comes to power, Euroactiv reports. Karel Havlíček, deputy leader of the opposition ANO party currently leading in opinion polls ahead of autumn elections, has proposed ending the Czech ammunition initiative that supplies Ukraine with large-caliber artillery ammunition, according to Czech magazine Respekt.

The Czechia-led initiative has played a key role in addressing Ukraine’s shell shortage during the Russo-Ukrainian war by streamlining global large-caliber ammunition supplies while ensuring supplier anonymity to shield participants from Russian pressure. In 2024, the Czech government reported delivering around half a million rounds of 155 mm ammunition to Ukraine, significantly diminishing Russia’s artillery advantage. The Czech opposition’s stance aligns with Slovakia’s leadership, which ceased military support to Ukraine after assuming power and began acting as an ally to Russia.

Speaking to the Novinky news site, Havlíček emphasized prioritizing immediate negotiations with Russia, citing Ukraine’s daily territorial losses.

The ruling center-right coalition continues supporting the program. Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová defended the initiative on X, stating,

“Innocent people are dying, all because of Putin’s aggression and imperialist appetites. We know very well what the policy of appeasement has led to and how it ends,” she wrote, also noting that “Stopping our aid to Ukraine, which is defending its territory and its sovereignty against Russian aggression, is unthinkable.”

