The Czech Republic’s ammunition supply initiative supporting Ukraine could face termination if the opposition comes to power, Euroactiv reports. Karel Havlíček, deputy leader of the opposition ANO party currently leading in opinion polls ahead of autumn elections, has proposed ending the Czech ammunition initiative that supplies Ukraine with large-caliber artillery ammunition, according to Czech magazine Respekt.
Speaking to the Novinky news site, Havlíček emphasized prioritizing immediate negotiations with Russia, citing Ukraine’s daily territorial losses.
The ruling center-right coalition continues supporting the program. Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová defended the initiative on X, stating,
“Innocent people are dying, all because of Putin’s aggression and imperialist appetites. We know very well what the policy of appeasement has led to and how it ends,” she wrote, also noting that “Stopping our aid to Ukraine, which is defending its territory and its sovereignty against Russian aggression, is unthinkable.”
Related:
- “Big Russia brings big problems”: Habsburg urges Europe to prepare for empire’s collapse
- Ukrainian FM: Czech initiative delivers 80% of promised ammunition to Ukraine
- Ukrainian border guards receive Czech Dita self-propelled artillery
- Czech president issued 40 permits to fight for Ukraine last year
- Czech firm secretly delivers critical nuclear reactor parts to Ukraine amid Russian strikes
- Czech Senate unanimously recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide
- Czech PM warns against appeasing Putin in Russo-Ukrainian war
- Czechs raise € 8.15 mn for Ukraine military drones