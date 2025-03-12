Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine fires commander of Ukraine’s North Operational Command amid Russian advances in Kursk Oblast

General Krasilnykov, removed without explanation on 7 March, claims he left Kursk operations months ago.
byOlena Mukhina
12/03/2025
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Source: The General Staff
Ukraine fires commander of Ukraine’s North Operational Command amid Russian advances in Kursk Oblast

The commander of Ukraine’s North Operational Command, Dmytro Krasilnykov, has been dismissed following Russian advances in northern Sumy Oblast, aimed at fully pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast by cutting off their supply routes, Suspilne has reported.

Reports suggest that Ukrainian troops may be withdrawing from Kursk Oblast, which they had controlled since August 2024, though no official confirmation of a full withdrawal has been made. In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces have focused on disrupting the critical Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha road, essential for Ukrainian logistics in the area.

Krasilnykov states that he has not been given any explanation for his dismissal, with the order signed on 7 March. He is now serving in a reserve battalion.

When asked by reporters about the possible reasons for his removal, Krasilnykov responded:
“I have my assumptions, but I don’t want to discuss them yet.”

He adds that he saw no significant reason for his dismissal, particularly regarding the situation in Kursk Oblast.

“In my opinion, there were no serious grounds for such a decision. As for events in Kursk… To put it bluntly, I left Kursk back in November 2024,” he says.

According to Krasilnykov, Brigadier General Oleksii Shandar, previously deputy commander of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces, will succeed him as commander of North Operational Command.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts