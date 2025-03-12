Ukraine fires commander of Ukraine’s North Operational Command amid Russian advances in Kursk Oblast

The commander of Ukraine’s North Operational Command, Dmytro Krasilnykov, has been dismissed following Russian advances in northern Sumy Oblast, aimed at fully pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast by cutting off their supply routes, Suspilne has reported.

Reports suggest that Ukrainian troops may be withdrawing from Kursk Oblast, which they had controlled since August 2024, though no official confirmation of a full withdrawal has been made. In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces have focused on disrupting the critical Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha road, essential for Ukrainian logistics in the area.

Krasilnykov states that he has not been given any explanation for his dismissal, with the order signed on 7 March. He is now serving in a reserve battalion.

When asked by reporters about the possible reasons for his removal, Krasilnykov responded:

“I have my assumptions, but I don’t want to discuss them yet.”

He adds that he saw no significant reason for his dismissal, particularly regarding the situation in Kursk Oblast.

“In my opinion, there were no serious grounds for such a decision. As for events in Kursk… To put it bluntly, I left Kursk back in November 2024,” he says.

According to Krasilnykov, Brigadier General Oleksii Shandar, previously deputy commander of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces, will succeed him as commander of North Operational Command.

Read also: