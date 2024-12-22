Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1032: CIA chief makes final Kyiv visit

Exclusives

Military

Forbes: With just 12 US Abrams tanks left, Ukrainians still battle Russians in Kursk. The 47th Mechanized Brigade maintains combat effectiveness with only a dozen operational Abrams tanks from an original US delivery of 31.

Frontline report: Ukrainians send 100+ North Korean soldiers to Kursk hospitals in failed offensive. Russian hospitals near Kursk are overwhelmed with wounded North Korean troops after Ukrainian forces shattered a joint offensive with precise drone and artillery strikes.

Ukraine denies sending untrained air defense soldiers to infantry units, says only support staff moved to combat roles. The Ukrainian General Staff says the military command maintains effectiveness of air defense operations while acknowledging tactical redistribution of non-specialized personnel to strengthen front-line positions amid ongoing combat pressure.

The Guardian: Ukraine strips air defense units to fill infantry gaps. Military sources reveal growing strain on Ukraine’s combat capabilities as air defense units lose Western-trained specialists to infantry roles, while new recruits arrive underprepared and hesitant to serve.

Russian troops sabotage own watercraft as suicides rise in Kherson regiment. A Defense Ministry commission rushes to investigate mounting discipline collapse in the 1196th Motorized Rifle Regiment, threatening Russian plans for offensive operations across the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s Kherson.

Eight drones hit Russia’s Kazan, day after Russian missile damaged NATO embassies in Kyiv. Multiple drones struck an industrial facility and luxury high-rises in Kazan on Saturday, forcing authorities to evacuate factories and close three regional airports.

As of 21 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 772280 (+1860)

Tanks: 9594 (+10)

APV: 19841 (+18)

Artillery systems: 21252 (+32)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1027

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20685 (+85)

Cruise missiles: 2947 (+4)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31891 (+98)

Intelligence and Technology

CIA director who warned of Russian invasion makes farewell trip to Kyiv. Bill Burns’ intelligence about Russia’s plan to capture Hostomel Airport helped save Kyiv in 2022. Today, he returned to the Ukrainian capital for his farewell visit as CIA director.

International

Norway extends Ukraine support beyond 2030, commits record € 3 billion for 2025. Oslo’s Nansen Programme evolves from wartime military support to comprehensive long-term assistance, with the flexibility to adjust the military-civilian aid ratio based on Ukraine’s needs.

It is up to Ukraine to determine timing of peace talks with Russia, says Greek PM.

German troops in Ukraine only after peace or ceasefire, says defense minister. Boris Pistorius stated that German soldiers will not be deployed to Ukraine as long as the war with Russia persists.

FT: Trump plans to maintain US military aid to Ukraine after inauguration. He also indends to push NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukrainian citizen among 200 injured in deadly car attack at German Christmas market. Magdeburg Christmas market attack leaves Ukrainian woman among 200 injured and 11 dead, as Zelenskyy expresses solidarity with Germany amid ongoing investigation.

Russian long-range strikes cause 42% of Ukrainian civilian deaths in November, UN reports. The UN documents a sharp rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine from Russian strategic weapons.

Russia bombs Kherson cancer hospital, radiation safety checks ongoing. Two Russian guided bombs struck a medical center in the Ukrainian frontline city of Kherson, causing significant damage.

Russian army hits eighteenth-century Cathedral in Kherson. Russian forces targeted a historic cathedral in Kherson that had previously survived multiple attacks, including a significant strike in August 2023.

Political and Legal Developments

Moscow builds new propaganda broadcast network in occupied Ukrainian territories, blocks access to independent media. Russia expands propaganda reach with new broadcast network in occupied Ukraine, investing record $1.4 billion in state media while blocking independent information sources.

Zelenskyy names new envoys to NATO, UN in major diplomatic reset. The Ukrainian President began a sweeping transformation of his diplomatic corps Saturday, declaring 2025 “a time of establishing reliable peace.”

Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv is response to Ukraine’s strike on strategic fuel plant, not to Zelenskyy’s criticism of Putin, analysts say. Military analysts point to Ukraine’s strategic hit on a Russian rocket fuel facility as the catalyst for Moscow’s rapid response, dismissing speculation about presidential rhetoric as the trigger.

Ukraine secures first funds from frozen Russian assets in $2 billion World Bank deal. Ukraine has begun accessing frozen Russian assets through a $2 billion World Bank support package, marking a historic shift in using seized funds for reconstruction.

