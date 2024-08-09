Eng
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 898: US unveils $125 million military aid package for Ukraine

The package includes crucial ammunition for HIMARS and Stinger missiles.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
09/08/2024
3 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 898: US unveils $125 million military aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine’s surprise Kursk incursion: lifting spirits or stretching resources? Ukraine’s counter-incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast has left experts asking what is the point? Here are the pros and cons of the operation
Kursk incursion: why is Ukraine taking the war to Russian soil? As Ukrainian forces advance into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Kyiv maintains silence. Only Mykhailo Podoliak, a presidential advisor, comments, suggesting the incursion could influence future peace talks.
The world ignored Putin’s attack on Georgia. And so Ukraine was next.

Military

Ukrainian incursion in Kursk may challenge Moscow’s political stability. One of the strategic goals of the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region might be to demonstrate the ability to seize the initiative in the war, which could have significant long-term political consequences for Moscow, according to security expert Rainer Saks.

Russian attack on supermarket kills 14 and injures 43 civilians in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have launched a devastating attack on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, hitting a supermarket and other locations.

Ukrainian military hit Lipetsk air base, ordnance warehouses wiped out. Ukrainian defense forces successfully struck Russian military airfield “Lipetsk-2” overnight on 9 August, triggering explosions and fires, potentially destroying over 700 guided bombs.

Forbes: Ukraine’s elite air assault brigade joins ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade, known for swift and powerful attacks, has joined the ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, bringing advanced equipment and tactics that significantly escalate the operation’s scale and potential impact, Forbes says.

Ukraine downs all 27 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack, Air Force says. Ukrainian Air Force Commander Oleshchuk says the Shaheds launched by Russians overnight on 9 August were intercepted across seven Ukrainian regions using various defense methods.

Satellite images confirm strikes on Kursk aviation and artillery warehouses prior to incursion. According to satellite data, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on military warehouses at Khalino air base near Kursk, Russia, potentially employing Neptune cruise missiles, Militarnyi said.

As of 9 August 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 588540 (+1030)
  • Tanks: 8434 (+3)
  • APV: 16341 (+9)
  • Artillery systems: 16536 (+49)
  • MLRS: 1142
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 916 (+2)
  • Aircraft: 366
  • Helicopters: 327
  • UAV: 13325 (+32)
  • Cruise missiles: 2424
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22371 (+86)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine to receive ammo for HIMARS, Stinger missiles, AT-4 anti-armor systems in new aid package. On August 8, the US unveiled a new $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering the country’s defense capabilities amid the ongoing conflict and recent developments in the Kursk region.

Ukraine orders eight advanced surgical stations from German Rheinmetall. Delivery is set to begin in 2024, with completion expected by the end of 2026.

Ukrainian FPV drones destroy rare Russian self-propelled artillery and mortar system. FPV drones of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade have successfully destroyed a rare Russian 2S23 Nona-SVK 120-mm self-propelled artillery-mortar system in the Kharkiv region, marking a significant blow to Russia’s already limited arsenal of these vehicles.

Ukraine seeks US approval for ATACMS use in Kursk offensive. Ukraine has asked the US to permit the use of long-range ATACMS missiles to target Russian airfields retaliating against Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into Kursk Oblast, WP says.

International

Mexico rejects Ukraine’s request to arrest Putin during potential visit. Mexico’s President López Obrador rejects Ukraine’s appeal to arrest Russian President Putin if he attends Mexico’s presidential inauguration in October.

Investigation finds senior Ukrainian officials linked to $36 million defense budget embezzlement scheme. A sweeping investigation has revealed that senior officials from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and other key agencies were involved in a scheme to misappropriate funds earmarked for the military, leading to numerous arrests and ongoing criminal proceedings.

New developments

Russia’s economy faces cooling amid its funding of war in Ukraine. Mounting constraints on critical sectors driven by the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine are expected to slow Russia’s economy as labor shortages and soaring interest rates take their toll on growth, journalists say.

Read our earlier daily review here.

