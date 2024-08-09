Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine orders eight advanced surgical stations from German Rheinmetall

Delivery is set to begin in 2024, with completion expected by the end of 2026.
byOlena Mukhina
09/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Ukraine orders eight advanced surgical stations from German Rheinmetall

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has commissioned Rheinmetall to deliver eight additional Forward Surgical Team stations (FST) for the country’s armed forces, according to a statement from the major German arms manufacturer.

The order is part of a German Federal Government initiative. Delivery is expected to start in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2026. According to the company, the order comprises eight turnkey systems with the most advanced medical technology, including an X-ray container, an operating room, and an intensive care unit meeting modern hospital standards.

Rheinmetall will also supply a mobile component consisting of three MAN Military Vehicles, trucks, and trailers for each unit’s transportation. The order’s value is estimated to be in the mid-double-digit millions of euros.

“The medical care facilities from Rheinmetall are highly mobile, very fast operational, and quality-wise on the highest standard. The newly placed order underlines that our first deliveries to Ukraine concerning medical technology have proven their worth. We are happy to play an important part in supporting the Ukrainian Forces also with our medical aid,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall.

In addition to delivering FST stations, a week-long training program for the relevant Ukrainian personnel in Germany is also planned.

Earlier, Ukraine deployed German-made Skynex air defense systems, which were developed by Rheinmetall Air Defence, to protect its airspace.

Ukraine deploys German Skynex air defense systems

Each Skynex battery consists of four 35mm gun mounts, a control post, and a radar station. The radar is responsible for initial target detection and gun guidance. Additionally, each gun mount is equipped with its own radar station combined with an optical system, enhancing accuracy against small-sized targets.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts