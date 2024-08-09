Ukraine orders eight advanced surgical stations from German Rheinmetall

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has commissioned Rheinmetall to deliver eight additional Forward Surgical Team stations (FST) for the country’s armed forces, according to a statement from the major German arms manufacturer.

The order is part of a German Federal Government initiative. Delivery is expected to start in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2026. According to the company, the order comprises eight turnkey systems with the most advanced medical technology, including an X-ray container, an operating room, and an intensive care unit meeting modern hospital standards.

Rheinmetall will also supply a mobile component consisting of three MAN Military Vehicles, trucks, and trailers for each unit’s transportation. The order’s value is estimated to be in the mid-double-digit millions of euros.

“The medical care facilities from Rheinmetall are highly mobile, very fast operational, and quality-wise on the highest standard. The newly placed order underlines that our first deliveries to Ukraine concerning medical technology have proven their worth. We are happy to play an important part in supporting the Ukrainian Forces also with our medical aid,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall.

In addition to delivering FST stations, a week-long training program for the relevant Ukrainian personnel in Germany is also planned.

Earlier, Ukraine deployed German-made Skynex air defense systems, which were developed by Rheinmetall Air Defence, to protect its airspace.

Each Skynex battery consists of four 35mm gun mounts, a control post, and a radar station. The radar is responsible for initial target detection and gun guidance. Additionally, each gun mount is equipped with its own radar station combined with an optical system, enhancing accuracy against small-sized targets.

Read more: