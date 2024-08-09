Ukraine downs all 27 Russian Shahed drones in overnight attack, Air Force says

In the early hours of 9 August, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed all 27 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian forces, according to Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

Russia carries out drone attacks every night, often targeting energy and military infrastructure in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense units usually destroy most drones, but some reach its targets. Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly outpaced Russia in long-range drone attacks, launching over 520 drones compared to Russia’s 426 Shaheds in July.

Oleshchuk reported on Telegram that the Air Force’s radio-technical troops detected and tracked 27 attack drones. He stated,

“As a result of the air defense battle, all enemy UAVs were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.”

The Air Force Commander clarified that the occupiers launched the attack drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, situated on the southeastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

In turn, various sources reported several Ukrainian attacks inside Russia, including the successful destruction of an ammunition depot at Russia’s Lipetsk air base.

Related: