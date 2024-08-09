Mexico rejects Ukraine’s request to arrest Putin during potential visit

Mexico has rejected a request from Ukraine to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends the inauguration of Mexico’s next president on 1 October.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated on 8 August, “We can’t do that. It’s not up to us,” during a regular government press conference, according to Reuters.

The request, made in a statement from Ukraine’s Mexican embassy dated 7 August, cited an arrest warrant issued by the UN’s International Criminal Court (ICC). The embassy expressed confidence that the Mexican government would comply, stating,

“We hope the Mexican government is aware that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal with an arrest warrant against him.”

In March 2023, based on evidence of the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their involvement in deporting “at least hundreds” of children from occupied Ukrainian areas for adoption in Russia after expedited citizenship changes.

While Russia is not a member of the ICC, Mexico is.

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s team has invited Putin to attend the inauguration, noting that they sent a “diplomatic notice” to all countries with which Mexico maintains diplomatic relations.

