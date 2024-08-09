Eng
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 897: Ukraine launches surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, sparking debate

Ukraine’s unexpected incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast has left experts questioning its strategic value and implications.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
09/08/2024
4 minute read
Exclusives

Ukraine’s surprise Kursk incursion: lifting spirits or stretching resources?. Ukraine’s counter-incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast has left experts asking what is the point? Here are the pros and cons of the operation
Kursk incursion: why is Ukraine taking the war to Russian soil?. As Ukrainian forces advance into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Kyiv maintains silence. Only Mykhailo Podoliak, a presidential advisor, comments, suggesting the incursion could influence future peace talks.
The world ignored Putin’s attack on Georgia. And so Ukraine was next.

Military

Ukrainian troops launch successful counteroffensive in Donetsk’s New York. The Ukrainian Army reclaimed a school in the village from Russian forces and raised the Ukrainian flag over the building.

Bloomberg: Kursk incursion undermines Putin’s authority, strengthens Ukraine’s position. The incident has both exposed vulnerabilities in Russian border defenses and bolstered Ukrainian morale.

Russian attacks kill two civilians as Ukraine repels nighttime air assault. Ukraine’s military reports intercepting Russian missile and drone strikes overnight, but Russia pummels residential areas in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts, and border regions, killing at least two civilians.

US says Ukraine didn’t notify about alleged Kursk incursion . State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Ukraine alone makes the decisions in this operation, however the US policy about weapons restrictions remains unchanged – Ukraine is not allowed to strike deep inside Russian territory.

As of 08 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 587510 (+1140)
  • Tanks: 8431 (+2)
  • APV: 16332 (+9)
  • Artillery systems: 16487 (+36)
  • MLRS: 1142 (+4)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 914 (+4)
  • Aircraft: 366 (+1)
  • Helicopters: 327 (+1)
  • UAV: 13293 (+81)
  • Cruise missiles: 2424 (+3)
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22285 (+59)

Intelligence and technology

UK to build surveillance complex to monitor China and Russia space threats. The facility, located at Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, will support the UK’s efforts to monitor and protect its space assets as part of a collaborative Aukus defense project with the US and Australia.

Ukraine completes second phase of sensor testing for humanitarian demining. Ukrainian and international teams have made significant progress in the second phase of sensor testing for humanitarian demining, detecting over 78% of surface explosives and laying the groundwork for new standards in mine detection.

Ukroboronprom makes historic entry into top 50 global defense firms, Kamyshin says. Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom has risen 16 places to enter the top 50 global defense companies, driven by a 72% revenue increase in 2023, a minister says.

International

Kyiv signs memorandum on integration of Ukrainian railways into EU with European agency. The agreement outlines expert and technical support to integrate Ukraine into the European railway network.

Ukraine has full right to use German weapons in Russia, says head of Bundestag’s Defense Committee. Markus Faber, head of the German Bundestag’s Defense Committee, stated that he has no concerns over the potential use of German-supplied weapons by Ukraine in battles within Russia’s Kursk region, emphasizing that these arms, once transferred, are considered Ukrainian.

Ukraine condemns Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry rejects Niger’s accusations of supporting international terrorism and violating international law, stating that Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations is a “gesture of solidarity” with Russia.

Ukraine calls on Mexico to arrest Putin during Mexican President’s inauguration. Ukrainian Embassy in Mexico has urged the Mexican government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends the inauguration of Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, on 1 October, due to Putin’s war crimes against Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian influence exacerbates HIV epidemic in Eastern Europe, experts warn. ussian influence in Eastern Europe is intensifying the HIV epidemic, with experts pointing to disinformation campaigns and political pressures that undermine public health efforts, disrupt treatment programs, and contribute to the alarming rise in new infections and AIDS-related deaths across the region.

Russia’s occupation forces register military unit at address of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Russia has registered its National Guard unit at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in an attempt to legitimize its ongoing illegal military presence at the nuclear station.

Russia attempts to force POW families into spying and conducting acts of sabotage, Ukraine warns. The Coordination Headquarters urges the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war not to cooperate with the Russians.

Kyiv resident, 16, reportedly recruited by Russia arrested for plotting arson on Ukrainian military vehicles. Ukraine’s SBU says it has foiled a Russian plot to destabilize the political situation in Kyiv, arresting a suspected agent who was allegedly recruited by Russian intelligence to carry out a series of arson attacks on Ukrainian military vehicles.

Lisbon City Council hit with €1 million fine for sharing anti-Putin protesters’ data with Russia. Lisbon’s court has ordered the city council to pay a €1 million fine for illegally sharing the personal data of anti-Putin protesters with the Russian embassy in 2021.

New developments

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak wins gold in 80kg boxing at Paris 2024 Olympics. Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak secured Ukraine’s third gold medal at Paris 2024, triumphing in the men’s 80 kg category against Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay.

Read our earlier daily review here

