Russian attacks kill two civilians as Ukraine repels nighttime air assault

Overnight on 8 August, Ukraine’s air defenses shot down two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles and four Shahed-type one-way strike drones, according to the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
Oleshchuk says the attacks began with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, targeting northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which were not intercepted. This was followed by the launch of two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles from the airspace over the Sea of Azov and four Shahed-type drones from the direction of Yeysk, Russia.
Ukraine’s mobile fire teams, air defense missile troops, and electronic warfare units were able to intercept the two Kh-59 missiles and four Shahed drones in the Odesa, Kherson, and Kirovohrad oblasts.
Meanwhile, Russian forces shelled the central district of southern Ukraine’s Kherson city on the morning of 8 August, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration. A multi-story building was hit, with one apartment destroyed and several others damaged.
Ukraine’s North Operational Command says the previous day, Russian invaders attacked the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts 54 times, using various weapons, including guided air bombs, FPV drones, mortars, explosives, and artillery. Damage was reported in Manukhovka, Sumy Oblast, where four warehouses, a municipal facility, and a private house were hit, likely by a guided air bomb.
In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka on the morning of 8 August, killing two civilians, according to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.
