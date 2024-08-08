Kyiv signs memorandum on integration of Ukrainian railways into EU with European agency

The Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development has signed a memorandum with the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA), which outlines cooperation in the technical alignment of EU and Ukrainian railway systems.

The agreement includes expert and technical support for the ministry in integrating Ukraine into the single European railway area.

“Both parties have committed to working towards the harmonization of standards and regulations in railway safety, as well as interoperability of railways,” the ministry reported.

The memorandum also establishes a managing committee to set priorities and phased plans to achieve the shared goals.

According to ERA Executive Director Josef Doppelbauer, Ukraine and the EU have already made significant progress in resolving strategic issues, including establishing vital transport links in times of crisis, strengthening “Solidarity Lanes,” addressing technical recovery issues, TEN-T projects, and more.

Earlier, The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) proposed a project to build EU-compatible tracks in Ukraine, replacing the old ones left as a Soviet-era legacy.

The new railway infrastructure was planned to connect key Ukrainian cities with EU countries, addressing the challenges of the difference in track gauge sizes between Ukraine and the EU. The standard gauge for railway tracks in Ukraine is 1,520 mm, while in the EU, it’s 1,435 mm.

Currently, Ukrainian passengers have to wait for wheel replacements in train cars at the border or switch trains during their journeys.

