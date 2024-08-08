Russo-Ukrainian war, day 896: Ukraine’s Sumy region under Russian attack as Kursk incursion goes on

Exclusives

Is Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz a Ukraine hawk with China ties?. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz brings a strong pro-Ukraine stance to the Harris ticket, but his past China connections may raise eyebrows.

It’s time to free Ukrainian studies from behind the Russian curtain. Amid the largest war in Europe since World War II, there is no more time for delaying difficult conversations and uncomfortable decisions.

Military

Russian troops attempt to recruit Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, promising high rewards. Russian forces have set up mobile recruitment centers in occupied Zaporizhzhia, enticing Ukrainian citizens to sign contracts in the army.

Ukraine tests Lithuanian-made drones in combat conditions. The Ukrainian military has conducted successful tests of Lithuanian-made FPV drones in conditions close to combat, with the aim of selecting the best products to meet their soldiers’ needs, reports the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.

Russian troops concentrate personnel and equipment near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, says Ukrainian military. Despite the heightened threat, Ukraine’s Defense Forces remain resolute and ready to repel any advances, bolstered by modern weapons and military equipment from international partners.

Frontline report: Ukrainian strikes on military targets cripple Russian military capabilities and cost billions. Using a combination of ATACMS missiles, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and drones, Ukraine launched a series of attacks on key Russian military targets in occupied Luhansk, Crimea, and within Russia, targeting repair facilities, airfields, and fuel depots and causing an estimated $3.5-4 billion in damages.

ISW: Russian bloggers claim Ukraine “diverts” attention with Kursk incursion . Russian military bloggers dismissed reports of Ukrainian incursions into Russia’s Kursk Oblast as “unsuccessful” and a “media stunt,” claiming it “diverts attention” from ongoing offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian officials remained largely silent on the matter.

Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast under intense Russian attacks amid Russia’s Kursk incursion. As Ukrainian forces allegedly breached Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Russians launched multi-faceted attacks on the bordering Sumy Oblast, with Ukraine reporting to destroy a Russian helicopter and two ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian forces reportedly establish foothold in border villages of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Local social media channels in Kursk are flooded with posts from residents seeking to locate and evacuate relatives from settlements that have lost all communication and electricity. This coincides with reports of Ukrainian military presence in the area, with reinforcements continuing to arrive.

Ukraine destroys Russian Su-34 bomber in deep-strike drone attack. Ukrainian forces targeted the Morozovsk airfield in Russia, destroying a Su-34 bomber used for strikes on Ukraine and an ammunition depot.

Intelligence and technology

Forbes: Ukraine’s Baba Yaga drones now reportedly equipped with guided bombs. Ukraine’s Baba Yaga night bombers have received a deadly upgrade with guided bombs.

International

Ukraine’s Ambassador Khymynets: Austria should recognize Russia’s threat in new government. Austria stands with Ukraine against Russian aggression, but the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) uses neutrality to hinder aid efforts, says Ukraine’s Ambassador Vasyl Khymynets.

War not stalemated, Ukraine can win with increased Western support, retired US general says. Retired US General Jack Kean emphasizes that with robust Western backing, Ukraine can win the war against Russia, preventing disastrous consequences for NATO and the US.

Humanitarian and social impact

More than 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured in Russia – UN Mission. Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, highlighted the stark contrast in the treatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, where authorities provide unrestricted access to detention facilities and ensure conditions that comply with humanitarian law.

Ukrainian Olympic canoeist forced to modify ‘I am Ukrainian’ boat inscription. Paris Olympics officials deem the sign too political for competition.

Decentralized generation network is long-term response to Russian missile attacks, says chief of Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of NPC “Ukrenergo,” stressed the importance of shifting to decentralized power generation to protect Ukraine’s energy system from missile attacks.

Political and legal developments

Forbes analyst and Israeli expert clash over Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Forbes’ David Axe decries the move as “pointless,” while Israeli analyst Yigal Levin argues it’s a crucial tactic in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

New developments

Ukraine can not fight until 2044, says Ukraine’s spy chief. At a closed meeting, Kyrylo Budanov highlighted the economic and human resource challenges Ukraine faces.

