Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

War not stalemated, Ukraine can win with increased Western support, retired US general says

Retired US General Jack Kean emphasizes that with robust Western backing, Ukraine can win the war against Russia, preventing disastrous consequences for NATO and the US.
byYuri Zoria
07/08/2024
2 minute read
war stalemated ukraine can win west's support continues retired us general says john jack keane united states army generaljackkeanecom 0430_keane-1000x667-1 (1)
US General John “Jack” Keane, United States Army, Retired. Photo: generaljackkeane.com.
War not stalemated, Ukraine can win with increased Western support, retired US general says

Retired US General Jack Keane has published an op-ed in the New York Post on 6 August, arguing that the war in Ukraine is “fraught but winnable” if the West steps up its support against Russia.

Keane, a retired four-star general, is a former Army vice chief of staff and current chairman at the Institute for the Study of War, emphasizes that the war’s outcome is not yet determined, stating,

“The war in Ukraine is still not stalemated. Ukraine can regain strategically vital ground. But the Russians can also still win if the West’s will to continue supporting Ukraine falters.”

The retired general warns of the consequences of a Russian victory, arguing that it “would give [Russian President] Vladimir Putin vast new resources, bring Russian forces to the NATO border, and let the Russian military rebuild quickly,” with this scenario being “disastrous for the US” and potentially “cost American lives if deterrence fails.”

Keane acknowledges recent Russian gains, but notes they have come at a high cost of staggering losses of “tens of thousands killed and wounded for advances of a few miles.” However, he also points out that Ukrainian losses are also high, “their forces are stretched thin.”

Keane advocates for a change in Ukrainian strategy, suggesting “a series of smaller counteroffensive operations in sequence” rather than attempting a single, decisive blow.

Ukrainian forces, properly supplied with Western systems integrated with their own domestically produced drones and other weapons, can stop Russian advances and start pushing the Russians back sometime in 2025,” Keane wrote.

The retired general criticizes current US policy restrictions, stating,

“The US must also lift the absurd restrictions on Ukraine’s ability to use American-provided systems to strike legitimate military targets inside Russia.”

Keane says that these restrictions give “sanctuary to all the major airbases in the Russian Federation from which the Russian Air Force conducts daily strikes on Ukrainian front-line troops and cities.”

What we do in Ukraine today and in the coming years will profoundly shape the course of history,” the retired general says, calling for continued US leadership in rallying allied support, warning that a failure to do so could lead to “a world at war” dominated by “brutal authoritarian regimes.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts