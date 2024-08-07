Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian troops attempt to recruit Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, promising high rewards

Russian forces have set up mobile recruitment centers in occupied Zaporizhzhia, enticing Ukrainian citizens to sign contracts in the army.
byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2024
1 minute read
The image shows the aftermath of a Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 February 2023. Source: Ivan Fedorov
Russian troops attempt to recruit Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, promising high rewards

Moscow-installed authorities have launched a campaign in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast insisting people to enlist in Russian armed forces, says Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers have also set up mobile recruitment offices for military service. Ukrainian citizens are being urged to sign contracts there. In exchange, people are promised hundreds of thousands of rubles for killing their fellow citizens.

The occupiers are particularly interested in recruiting young people—boys and girls from the occupied areas—into unmanned aerial vehicle units. In addition, the occupiers are attempting to involve civilian residents of the Zaporizhzhia region in assisting the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the Russian party “United Russia” has announced a campaign to collect medical supplies for the Russian military. Furthermore, the occupation authorities propose to donate hunting weapons for the needs of the Russian army.

Earlier, Dmitry Liakhoviy, spokesperson for the “Tavria” operational-strategic group of troops, said that the number of Russian military personnel in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was nearly 90,000 soldiers.

Ukrainian military sees no immediate threat of Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia region

However, Ukrainian forces saw no signs that the enemy planned a new offensive in the region, reported Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the “Tavria” operational-strategic group of troops, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts