Moscow-installed authorities have launched a campaign in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast insisting people to enlist in Russian armed forces, says Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers have also set up mobile recruitment offices for military service. Ukrainian citizens are being urged to sign contracts there. In exchange, people are promised hundreds of thousands of rubles for killing their fellow citizens.

The occupiers are particularly interested in recruiting young people—boys and girls from the occupied areas—into unmanned aerial vehicle units. In addition, the occupiers are attempting to involve civilian residents of the Zaporizhzhia region in assisting the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the Russian party “United Russia” has announced a campaign to collect medical supplies for the Russian military. Furthermore, the occupation authorities propose to donate hunting weapons for the needs of the Russian army.

Earlier, Dmitry Liakhoviy, spokesperson for the “Tavria” operational-strategic group of troops, said that the number of Russian military personnel in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was nearly 90,000 soldiers.

However, Ukrainian forces saw no signs that the enemy planned a new offensive in the region, reported Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the “Tavria” operational-strategic group of troops, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Read also: