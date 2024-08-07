Eng
Forbes: Ukraine’s Baba Yaga drones now reportedly equipped with guided bombs

Ukraine’s Baba Yaga night bombers have received a deadly upgrade with guided bombs.
byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2024
2 minute read
A Baba Yaga drone. Credit: TSN
Ukraine’s Baba Yaga drones have a powerful new weapon—now, the night bombers are equipped with guided bombs that can strike from a long range with high precision, according to Forbes.

That creates a deadly threat to the Russians, as the Baba Yagas can attack from outside the protective circle of existing defenses.

A “Baba Yaga” is the Russian troops’ generic name for several types of Ukrainian multi-copter night bombers capable of dropping pairs of 22-pound TM-62 anti-tank mines on enemy positions instead of carrying a hand grenade or a couple of smaller weapons.

Baba Yaga also received its name as a reference to a fairytale Slavic witch who flies at nighttime. In reality, a Ukrainian night bomber is often impossible to jam and could be potentially destroyed only with a flamethrower.

The Russians have been destroying Baba Yagas by sniper teams with thermal imaging sights that can identify the drones in the dark and using FPV drones in the air. Despite the destruction rate, which has increased in recent months, experts still name the bombers
the most effective attack drones Ukraine has. New technological features have made Baba Yagas even more advanced.

Last week, Ukrainian military bloggers shared images of a Baba Yaga that had been downed carrying a weapon stamped with the identification ”BK-3OF” and could be some type of guided weapon.

They also suggested it was probably equipped with a semi-active laser seeker. Forbes sources have also confirmed this information.

While the drone’s exact range, accuracy, or warhead power will remain unidentified, it is likely to considerably increase Baba Yaga’s lethality.

