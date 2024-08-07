Russo-Ukrainian war, day 895: Ukrainian forces allegedly breached into Russia’s Kursk Oblast from Ukraine’s Sumy

Exclusives

It’s time to free Ukrainian studies from behind the Russian curtain. Amid the largest war in Europe since World War II, there is no more time for delaying difficult conversations and uncomfortable decisions.

Military

Russian forces persist in assaults on Chasiv Yar’s northern flanks. In addition to targeting the Kanal district, Russian forces have ramped up attacks on the flanks of Chasiv Yar. National Guard Spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk reported that Ukrainian troops are actively defending these critical positions against the enemy’s intensified assaults.

Russia’s guided bombs and air-to-air missiles eliminated at Morozovsk air base, photos show. Russia suffered significant loss of aviation ordnance at Morozovsk air base following the recent Ukrainian strike. The destroyed arsenal includes guided bombs, air-to-air missiles, and an electronic countermeasures system.

Frontline Report: Ukrainians halt Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast using mines, artillery, and drones . Despite launching one of the war’s most intense mechanized assaults, Russian troops only managed to advance a few hundred meters west of Pobieda village. The limited gains fell far short of their objective to pressure Ukrainian forces from three directions.

Mixed forces allegedly breach into Russian Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian side . The group attempting to breach the Russian border in Kursk Oblast reportedly consisted of members from the Russian Volunteer Corps, Ukraine’s 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and territorial defense units and was allegedly orchestrated by Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence.

Kursk Oblast in Russia rocked by overnight drone attacks. Russian local authorities claimed that allegedly their air defense systems intercepted 26 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukraine repels major nighttime Russian missile and drone attack, no casualties reported. A multi-faceted Russian assault involving ballistic missiles, guided air-to-surface missiles, and strike UAVs targeted Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts in Ukraine, causing only minor structural damage.

Deadly blast at sanctioned Russian arms factory kills three. Three workers lost their lives due to a gas-related incident in the facility, which produces components for multiple rocket launcher systems and is sanctioned by the EU for aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy confirms contracts for producing over 1,000,000 drones in 2024. President Zelenskyy announced increased funding for Ukraine’s missile program and confirmed domestic contracts to produce over one million drones this year.

F-16 delivery doesn’t change US restrictions on strikes deep inside Russia . The arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will not alter the United States’ policy restricting Ukraine’s long-range strikes into Russian territory, and the US also does not plan to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Russia claims US intervention averted Ukrainian attack on Putin during Russian Navy Day. A Russian official alleges US intervention halted Ukraine’s planned attacks on Putin during Russian Navy Day, following Belousov-Austin call. US allegedly asked Ukraine to cancel operation.

International

Niger follows Mali in breaking relations with Ukraine amid allegations of Tuareg rebels support. Junta-run Niger breaks diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing alleged support for terrorist group, following Mali’s similar action after Tuareg rebels defeated Malian soldiers and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries. Niger plans to request UN Security Council debate on Ukraine’s “aggression”.

The NYT: Iran asks Russia for advanced air defense systems. Iran is reportedly seeking ways to protect its military facilities from Israeli strikes as a threat of potential Tehran’s attack is rising.

EU approves €4.2 billion payment to Ukraine under recovery Facility. The Council of the EU has approved the first €4.2 billion payment to Ukraine under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility. The funds support macro-financial stability and public administration reforms as part of Ukraine’s EU accession process.

US seeks to confiscate $ 200 million from ex-Ukrainian PM Lazarenko for Ukraine. US Justice Department pursues civil forfeiture of over $200 million from Pavlo Lazarenko, Ukrainian PM in the 1996-1997, for Ukraine’s benefit.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian missile strike damages hospital and dormitory in Kharkiv, injures eight civilians. The Russian strike with an Iskander ballistic missile, which injured eight including an infant, hit a hospital, university, and residential buildings in Kharkiv.

New developments

Ukrainian investments in military bonds surge by $ 385 million in July. In July, Ukrainian citizens and businesses increased their military bond investments by about $127 million and $258, signaling strong financial support for national defense needs, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry says.

Ukraine Supreme Court’s decision threatens judge accountability, NGOs claim. Dejure Foundation and other NGOs respond to Supreme Court, demanding consistent evaluations for 180 judges to uphold the integrity of judicial reforms in Ukraine.

Alleged FSB agent in Odesa detained over railway, military arson plots. SBU detains a local in Odesa, allegedly an FSB agent, accused of plotting arson attacks on military recruitment centers and railway facilities, charged with treason under martial law, facing life imprisonment.

Echoes of Stalin’s terror: Great Purge memorial day faces interference from “Russian patriots”. The Memorial Day for the victims of Stalin’s regime, including thousands of Ukrainians, at the Sandarmokh memorial site in Russia was interrupted by militarised patriotic individuals, who celebrated Soviet military glory.

Russian losses

As of 06 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 585140 (+1050)

Tanks: 8421 (+4)

APV: 16294 (+8)

Artillery systems: 16384 (+39)

MLRS: 1138

Anti-aircraft systems: 910

Aircraft: 365

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 13158 (+36)

Cruise missiles : 2420 (+6)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22148 (+54)

