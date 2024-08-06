Russo-Ukrainian War, day 894: F-16s boost Ukraine’s air defense, but limited numbers may hinder success

Exclusive

Massive Russian TikTok bot network launches blitzkrieg on Ukrainian mobilization. A network of over 2,000 fake TikTok accounts, masquerading as patriotic Ukrainians, has been spreading anti-mobilization propaganda to millions

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian fighters decimate elite Russian Special Forces unit. Ukrainian fighters eliminated five high-ranking Russian special forces officers, who conducted a covert reconnaissance operation in Chernihiv Oblast, and halted a potential new offensive front in northern Ukraine.

Ukraine successfully intercepts all 24 Russian Shahed drones in nighttime attack, Air Force says. Ukraine says its air defenses successfully destroyed all 24 Russian Shahed drones launched in a nighttime attack from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk areas.

The Economist: Limited F-16 numbers in Ukraine hinder immediate effect on battlefield. The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine marks a significant milestone in its air defense efforts. However, limited numbers, complex maintenance requirements, and deployment challenges may delay their full impact on the battlefield against Russian aggression.

As of 05 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

personnel ‒ 584090 (+1180) persons

tanks ‒ 8417 (+6)

APV ‒ 16286 (+31)

artillery systems – 16345 (+69)

MLRS – 1138 (+0)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 910 (+0)

aircraft – 365 (+0)

helicopters – 326 (+0)

UAV operational-tactical level – 13122 (+24)

cruise missiles ‒ 2414 (+0)

warships/boats ‒ 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 22094 (+68)

special equipment ‒ 2737 (+3)

Intelligence and technology

Russian, Belarus software developers could aid Moscow spy on British submarines. The Telegraph reports that software used by British nuclear submarine engineers was partially developed in Russia and Belarus, prompting fears that the code could reveal submarine locations.

UK intel: Russia tightens grip on naturalized citizens with military service requirement. Russia’s new law strips citizenship from naturalized citizens who don’t register for military service, possibly to use the law as a form of legal coercion to boost military recruitment amid anti-migrant sentiment, per UK intelligence.

Ukraine deploys German Skynex air defense systems. Ukraine’s Air Force has deployed German-made Skynex air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure and airfields. The system, developed by Rheinmetall Air Defence, consists of four 35mm gun mounts, a control post, and a radar station for target detection.

ISW: Ukraine will need to continue targeting Russian air defense assets to enable F-16 use. As Ukraine receives the first of its F-16 fighter jets, the ISW emphasizes the need for Ukraine to target Russian air defenses to effectively integrate these jets into its military operations.

Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets with early missile warning systems. The integration of this Danish-manufactured system marks a vital upgrade in Ukraine’s air defense, ensuring greater protection and operational effectiveness against missile threats.

Russia conducts espionage operations in Ireland, says Irish intelligence chief. The country colaborates with European intelligence agencies to counter spy threats.

International

Lithuania allocates $ 9,8 million for Ukrainian refugees support. Funds will support housing rentals, partially cover heating and water costs, and provide child benefits and social assistance for schoolchildren. Meanwhile, Ukrainian refugees made substantial contributions to Lithuania’s economy, paying nearly $65 million in taxes by March 2023.

Ukraine denies “terrorism” allegations from Mali’s government, says no evidence provided. The Ukrainian government claims that Kremlin-backed Wagner Group activities in Africa mirror Russian aggression in Ukraine, violating international norms and threatening regional security.

Ex-NATO representative warns West lacks strategy to end Russia-Ukraine war, support insufficient. John Lough, ex-NATO official, criticizes the West’s lack of a cohesive strategy to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, noting missed opportunities and insufficient military support.

Japan and Ukraine sign memorandum to fight corruption. Japan and Ukraine formalize cooperation on judicial reforms and anti-corruption, aiming to strengthen administrative communications, transparency, and support Ukraine’s recovery.

Ukraine receives $3.9 billion grant from the US for budget support. Ukraine received a $3.9 billion non-repayable grant from the US through the World Bank, targeting salary support and social aid, as part of a larger $7.8 billion direct aid package for 2024.

Mali cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine over alleged “support for terrorism”. Mali breaks diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing Ukrainian officials’ statements supporting Tuareg rebels who attacked Wagner Group and Malian army. Senegal summons Ukrainian ambassador over Facebook post.

Humanitarian and social impact

Echoes of Stalin’s terror: Great Purge memorial day faces interference from “Russian patriots”. The Memorial Day for the victims of Stalin’s regime, including thousands of Ukrainians, at the Sandarmokh memorial site in Russia was interrupted by militarised patriotic individuals, who celebrated Soviet military glory.

Russia’s war destroys 80 % of Ukrainian “Holy Mountains” National Park in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian invasion caused around $388 million in damage to the “Holy Mountains” National Park in Donetsk Oblast, with lots of its territory burned or mined.

Ukraine faces deepening demographic crisis as deaths outpace births 3 to 1. Ukraine’s birth rate plummeted since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with Opendatabot reporting a decrease from 132,595 newborns in the first half of 2021 to just 87,655 in the same period of 2024.

Political and legal developments

Russia opens Mariupol railway, cutting logistics routes by 300 km. Russia has opened the Mariupol railway in occupied southern Ukraine, potentially shortening the logistics route by 300 km, solving logistics issues by saving up to a week in transport time and reducing dependence on the Kerch Bridge.

EU adds 28 individuals to Belarus sanctions list for internal repression. EU expands sanctions list for Belarus, adding 28 individuals involved in human rights abuses, targeting judicial officials, prison heads, and regime propagandists. The measures include asset freezes and travel bans, responding to ongoing human rights violations and political persecution.

Nine suspected Russian agents arrested in Ukraine for aiding missile strikes. Ukraine’s SBU says it has neutralized a large-scale Russian FSB spy network operating in six regions. Nine suspected agents were simultaneously arrested for gathering intelligence on Ukrainian military positions and critical infrastructure to aid Russian missile and drone attacks.

Protest at Ukrainian recruitment center sparks claims of Russian interference. Recruitment center officials argue riot against detention of three men was supported by Russian special services

New developments

Russia’s submarine dilemma amid Ukraine’s strikes: Repair and risk, or decay and sink. Russian submarines in the Black Sea now find themselves vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes, with no safe repair options following the latest attack on the “Rostov-na-Donu” in occupied Crimea, potentially affecting four other submarines in the Black Sea.

