Protest at Ukrainian recruitment center sparks claims of Russian interference

Recruitment center officials argue riot against detention of three men was supported by Russian special services
byAlya Shandra
05/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine riots against mobilization
Screenshots of footage from the protests near the army recuitment center in Kovel shared on local TG channels
On 03 August 2024, residents of Kovel in Ukraine’s Volyn Oblast staged a protest outside a local military recruitment center (TCC), attempting to forcibly enter the building. The demonstration was sparked by the alleged unlawful detention of three young men traveling by car.

It comes amid growing tensions around mobilization as Ukraine experiences drastic manpower shortages at the frontline.

According to BBC News Ukraine, images and videos of the protest quickly spread on social media, showing demonstrators demanding the release of those detained. Local media reported that the young men were released late in the evening, and the protest ended without casualties.

Olha Buzuluk, spokesperson for the regional National Police, told Suspilne that several police units and an investigative team were dispatched to the scene. She stated, “The police are clarifying the circumstances of this event and identifying the participants. Information about this incident has been registered in the unified register of citizens’ statements and reports.”

Video footage revealed dozens of protesters blocking the road in front of the TCC and attempting to enter the facility. Some demonstrators were seen throwing tires towards the center.

In response to the events, the Volyn Regional TCC released a statement confirming that three men were indeed brought to the TCC due to a lack of military registration documents. The statement read, “They were invited to the Kovel RTCC and SP to check their relation to military service, bring them to administrative responsibility, etc.”

The TCC officials claimed that Russian special services had exploited the situation, stating, “The calls for rebellion that spread yesterday through the social networks of the Kovel territorial community and Volyn region were noticed by enemy propaganda channels, which successfully used this for their own purposes.”

The recruitment center officials argued that the conflict was “supported and directed in the ‘necessary direction’ by Russian special services through appropriate ‘information systems’.” They pointed to methods such as emotional manipulation, incitement to disobedience, and the activity of internet bots as evidence of this interference.

The TCC leadership considers the situation “completely provoked” and emphasizes the responsibility of those who “incited citizens to illegal actions and those who took the most active part in this.”

The protests come on the heels of the publication of a report by the Ukrainian outlet texty.org.ua analyzing Russian TikTok bot networks working to undermine Ukraine’s mobilization to resist Russian aggression.

Massive Russian TikTok bot network launches blitzkrieg on Ukrainian mobilization

