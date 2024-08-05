Russo-Ukrainian war, day 893. Zelenskyy seeks NATO coalition for missile interception as F-16s arrive

Exclusive

Massive Russian TikTok bot network launches blitzkrieg on Ukrainian mobilization. A network of over 2,000 fake TikTok accounts, masquerading as patriotic Ukrainians, has been spreading anti-mobilization propaganda to millions

Military

Explosions rock Russian-occupied Donbas, fire reported at Luhansk machinery plant. Luhansk quisling leader reports 12 “Western missiles” were launched at city; explosions reported also in Donetsk and Makiivka

Ukraine releases first-ever combat footage of Storm Shadow missile launch. Despite their widespread use in conflicts around the world, the only available footage of these high-precision cruise missiles was over 20 years old

Deputy mayor of a Ukrainian regional capital killed defending country. Dmytro Sirman was a deputy mayor of the city of Chernivtsi. From day one of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Sirman took up arms to protect Ukraine.

Russians shelled Ukraine’s northern region 126 times in a single day, underscoring that the entire border remains an active frontline. Sumy Oblast, located in northern Ukraine, shares a border with Russia. While it has not seen intense on-the-ground battles since Ukrainian forces liberated the region in 2022, the recent surge in shelling highlights the persistent volatility and danger in the area.

Ukraine’s Air Force has already downed over 8000 Russian targets and conducted over 20,000 combat sorties. Ukrainian Air Force marks its 20th anniversary amidst the ongoing battle for the skies.

Two of five Russian airfields in occupied Crimea left without aircraft, Ukrainian Navy says. Russian-occupied Crimea has five military airfields, but two are reportedly without aircraft. Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk states Russian occupiers may have relocated planes to Russia due to logistical challenges in fuel and supply provision.

As of 04 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 582910 (+1150) Tanks: 8411 (+5) APV: 16255 (+17) Artillery systems: 16276 (+59) MLRS: 1138 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 911 (+3) Aircraft: 363 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 13103 (+41) Cruise missiles : 2412 (+2) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22006 (+80)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets with early missile warning systems. The integration of this Danish-manufactured system marks a vital upgrade in Ukraine’s air defense, ensuring greater protection and operational effectiveness against missile threats.

Zelenskyy confirms the delivery of F-16s and congratulates troops on the Air Force Day. “We are now at a new phase in the development of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said on the 20th anniversary of the Air Force, during the awarding ceremony, with video showing F-16s behind.

Ukraine reportedly receives 10 F-16 fighter jets in the first batch. The total number expected for delivery in 2024 and 2025 is 79, the Economist writes, referring to its sources.

International

Zelenskyy seeks NATO coalition to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine. Statement comes after NATO struck down Polish proposal to intercept Russian missiles over western Ukraine

Swedish and German jets intercept Russian jets over Baltic Sea. Two German Eurofighter jets and two Swedish aircraft were scrambled for an interception operation after Russian planes were observed heading towards Latvia

Putin’s willingness to arm Houthis aims to deter Western support for Ukraine – ISW. The Kremlin allegedly planned to transfer missiles and military equipment to Houthis in Yemen but did not follow through after diplomatic pressure.

Humanitarian and social impact

Protest at Ukrainian recruitment center sparks claims of Russian interference. Recruitment center officials argue riot against detention of three men was supported by Russian special services

Zaporizhzhia underground school protects against Russian missiles, nuclear strike. Schooling when Russia is a neighbor looks like this

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy urges partners to allow “truly long-range strikes” on Russian airfields with Western weapons. He also praised recent attacks by Ukrainian drones, saying Ukraine must destroy those bases from where Russia launches strikes against Ukraine and conducts bombing of Ukrainian troops.

Read our earlier daily review here

