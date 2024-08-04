Russo-Ukrainian War, day 892: Ukraine sinks Russian submarine in Crimea, damages S-400 launchers, destroys bomb storage in Rostov Oblast

Exclusives

A Hillbilly Elegy for Ukraine and the West. According to J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, Russia’s size advantage over Ukraine is reason enough for the United States to cut its support for the country and pursue “negotiations” with the Kremlin. But by that logic, many other countres in the region should share the same fate

Germany releases Russian hitman, enabling largest post-Cold War prisoner exchange. Germany’s decision to release Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin convicted of a Chechen rebel murder in Berlin, proved crucial and ordered by Putin himself in facilitating a major West-Russia prisoner exchange, initially aimed at freeing Aleksei Navalny, but instead returning other high-profile political prisoners and dissidents in exchange for spies and cybercriminals.

Military

Russia’s offensive in northern Kharkiv aimed at preventing Ukraine’s build-up, Ukrainian general says. Ukrainian Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov reveals Russia’s strategy in northern Kharkiv: to engage Ukrainian forces and hinder their ability to prepare for counteroffensives.

Frontline report: Ukrainian Forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell to decimate Russian position in Vovchansk. Ukrainian military employs a drone carrying a car’s hydrogen fuel cell and plastic explosives to decisively disrupt a Russian position in Vovchansk, forcing a retreat.

Ukraine says it sank Russian submarine, damaged four S-400 launchers in Crimea. Ukraine says it conducted a successful operation in occupied Crimea, targeting the previously damaged Russian submarine Rostov-na-Donu and the S-400 air defense system, sinking the submarine in Sevastopol, and damaging four S-400 launchers.

Oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast latest target in Ukrainian drone campaign. Ukrainian drones launched a nighttime attack on Gubkinskaya oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, causing explosions and a fire. The regional governor confirmed the incident, reporting no casualties.

Intense fighting continues in Vovchansk as Russians attempt to expand control. Ukrainian military reports ongoing Russian attacks in northern Kharkiv Oblast, especially around Vovchansk, where heavy weapons like the TOS-1A “heavy flamethrower system” are being used. Ukrainian forces inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Morozovsk airfield, oil depot in Rostov Oblast (video). Last night, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russian territory, hitting the Morozovsk military airfield and oil depot in Rostov Oblast. Russia claims to have intercepted numerous UAVs across multiple regions.

Ukraine downs 24/29 Russian Shahed drones as attack damages infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast. Russia launched S-300 and Kh-31P missiles along with Shahed drones, Ukraine says it intercepted 24 out of 29 Shaheds across nine regions, while an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast was struck.

Intelligence and technology

Romania partners with Ukraine to enhance Neptune missiles that destroyed Russian flagship Moskva. Romania intends to collaborate with Ukraine on developing R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles. The partnership aims to control Black Sea waters post-war.

UK intel: Russian average casualties in Ukraine drop, still exceed 1,000 per day. “Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout August,” as per the British intelligence.

Ukraine forces Russian fleet out of Crimea, but recapturing peninsula remains daunting task, experts say. Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea has been successful, but retaking the peninsula faces significant challenges due to its geography, fortifications, and Ukraine’s lack of amphibious capabilities, experts told BI.

International

Women’s saber team wins first gold for Ukraine at Paris Olympics. Ukraine clinches first gold medal at Paris Olympics in women’s team saber fencing, defeating South Korea 45-42. Olha Kharlan, individual bronze medalist, scores 22 points.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine returns home eight more children from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Eight Ukrainian children aged 6-17 return home from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast thanks to NGO Save Ukraine, with 162 children returned in 2024, reports Oblast chief Oleksandr Prokudin.

Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Lebanon. Ukraine successfully evacuated 30 citizens, including women and children, from Lebanon due to the escalating Middle East situation and continues efforts to assist remaining Ukrainians wishing to leave Lebanon.

Russian military shares photo of dismembered Ukrainian soldier. Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets calls on the UN and ICRC to document Russian war crime after a photo of a dismembered Ukrainian soldier surfaces on a Russian Telegram channel.

New developments

Russian crude exports from country’s western ports plummet. Russian crude exports from Baltic and Black Sea ports dropped to 1.8 million barrels per day in July, a 19-month low.

Russian losses

As of 03 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 581760 (+1170)

Tanks: 8406 (+4)

APV: 16238 (+27)

Artillery systems: 16217 (+56)

MLRS: 1135 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 908 (+1)

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 13057 (+52)

Cruise missiles : 2410 (+3)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21926 (+54)

