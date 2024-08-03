Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian military shares photo of dismembered Ukrainian soldier

Ukrainian Ombudsman Lubinets calls on the UN and ICRC to document Russian war crime after a photo of a dismembered Ukrainian soldier surfaces on a Russian Telegram channel.
byYuri Zoria
03/08/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's ombudsman calls justice after russian military shares dismembered ukrainian soldier dismembered-pow
Russian military shares photo of dismembered Ukrainian soldier

On 3 August 2024, Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to formally document this blatant violation of international humanitarian law by Russian forces against a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The human rights commissioner’s plea comes after a photograph showing the dismembered body of the Ukrainian soldier emerged online. The graphic photograph shared by a Russian Wagner Group-linked Telegram channel shows the allegedly Ukrainian POW decapitated and mutilated.

Back in April, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported it was aware of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) executed by Russian forces. Multiple cases of execution of Ukrainian POWs were exposed when Russian soldiers or military bloggers boasted of their actions by publishing footage of the executions on Telegram messenger.

Given the horrific footage, I urgently appealed to the ICRC and the UN to document another human rights violation by the terrorist country; to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to verify the identity of the killed prisoner and the fact of this crime,” Lubinets said.

Lubinets labeled the act not merely as a breach of the Geneva Conventions but as a stark manifestation of “inhuman behavior.” He emphasized the need for urgent international intervention to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Ombudsman emphasized that it is the Russian state that is responsible for the treatment of prisoners of war, as they are in its hands.

“That is, the responsibility for killing and maiming lies not only with Russian soldiers, but with the Russian Federation itself,” Lubinets explained.

He also emphasized that the war unleashed by the Russians is a hybrid war. By posting such photos and videos on social media and committing such actions, Russia wants to intimidate Ukrainian military and civilians, according to him.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!