Intense fighting continues in Vovchansk as Russians attempt to expand control

A situation report released by the Ukrainian Operational and Tactical Grouping of Forces “Kharkiv” released on 3 August 2024, indicates that Russian forces are continuing their attacks on Ukrainian defense positions. The report says that Ukrainian defense forces maintain control of the situation and continue to carry out tasks to repel and deter the Russian aggression.

In Vovchansk, the Russians moving personnel and conducting offensive actions to expand its control in the northern and central parts of the city. Russian forces have employed a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launching system from the Shebekino area in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, as per the report.

Near the settlement of Hlyboke, the Russian forces are carrying out logistical support measures, distributing and dispersing personnel to combat positions, and intensifying aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the report says.

Ukrainian defense forces successfully struck Russian personnel during the enemy’s regrouping in the border areas of Russia near the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, where the Russians tried a new incursion several days ago but failed.

The report says that over the past 24 hours, six combat engagements occurred. The enemy launched six air strikes against Ukrainian positions, using six guided aerial bombs and 11 unguided aerial rockets. Russian forces also carried out 34 strikes with kamikaze drones and shelled Ukrainian defense positions 468 times.

As of today, five combat engagements have taken place, with four still ongoing as of 9:30. Ukrainian defense forces are adequately responding to enemy actions, reinforcing defensive units in threatened areas, and continuing to destroy Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

According to the report, Russian losses in northern Kharkiv Oblast in the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel (irretrievable and sanitary losses). The report also details the destruction or damage of 40 units of weapons and military equipment, including 1 tank, 10 artillery systems, 7 vehicles, 5 units of special equipment, and 17 UAVs.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly also destroyed 67 enemy personnel shelters, 1 ammunition storage point, and 1 UAV launch site.

