Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Frontline report: Ukrainian Forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell to decimate Russian position in Vovchansk

Ukrainian military employs a drone carrying a car’s hydrogen fuel cell and plastic explosives to decisively disrupt a Russian position in Vovchansk, forcing a retreat.
byReporting from Ukraine
03/08/2024
4 minute read
Explosion of ground drone based Ukrainian bomb, containing 200 kg of a car’s salvaged fuel cell and plastic explosive in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The video was published on 28 July 2024. Screenshot: Khorne Group, via Telegram/Deep State.
Frontline report: Ukrainian Forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell to decimate Russian position in Vovchansk

3 August 2024. Today there are a lot of updates from the Kharkiv direction.

Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The most interesting updates come from the area of Vovchansk.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video kharkiv oblast
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Here, after successfully driving Russians out of their bridgehead to the south, the Ukrainians amplified their operations by deploying the newest ground drones equipped with powerful bombs, erasing the Russian positions.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video aggregate plant 2
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The Russian forces in Vovchansk failed in their offensive to advance south of the town, suffering severe losses that forced them to retreat north of the Vovcha River. This setback effectively put the Russians on the defensive, with a limited number of troops holding positions primarily at the Aggregate Plant. In theory, the combination of the plant and the river should have provided strong defensive positions. However, the Ukrainians managed to identify several key vulnerabilities.

To advance further into the northern part of Vovchansk, the Ukrainians had to exploit these vulnerabilities to compromise the Russian defenses at the Aggregate Plant. The plant provides the Russian fighters with a highly elevated position that overlooks most of the town.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video aggregate plant 3
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

By suppressing Russian forces at the Aggregate Plant, the Ukrainian fighters could advance along Sobornaya Street with reduced resistance. This suppression would enable them to link up with troops advancing from Haharina and Shevchenko Streets, effectively cutting off the Russian stronghold at the Aggregate Plant once again.

Suppressing the Russian positions at the plant was a challenging task for the Ukrainian fighters. Previous guided bomb strikes on the plant by the Ukrainian Air Force were no longer possible due to a shortage of foreign military aid. Regular aerial drones also had limited effectiveness due to their small explosive charges.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video aggregate plant 4
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

For this reason, Ukrainian fighters in the area had to improvise using a highly innovative method to successfully destroy the Russian firing positions at the plant. They salvaged parts from wrecked civilian electric cars to create drones and bombs. Batteries and alternators from electric vehicles like Teslas were repurposed as power sources for drones, helping to sustain the Ukrainian drone force. This resourceful approach enabled them to overcome the limitations imposed by the shortage of foreign military aid and maintain pressure on the Russian positions.

Given the circumstances of the battle of Vovchansk and the disruption of operations by Russian electronic warfare systems, the Ukrainians had to adopt a different approach. They decided to use spare parts from wrecked electric vehicles to create an innovative bomb. This bomb was built using a fully loaded hydrogen fuel cell from a wrecked Toyota Mirai car and weighed over two hundred kilograms. It was capable of inflicting severe damage on Russian defenses, comparable to an aerial bomb.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video bomb
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The hydrogen composition of the bomb enabled it to generate powerful blast waves, fireballs, debris, and mushroom clouds. Since drones were compromised by electronic warfare and the bomb was too heavy for aerial drone delivery, the Ukrainians opted to use a remotely operated ground drone to transport the bomb to the Russian positions.

The ground drone carrying the bomb was sent over a narrow, intact section of a partially destroyed bridge along Metalista Street, just wide enough for the drone to traverse.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video shahid mobile
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The bridge’s location to the east of the Aggregate Plant, coupled with the nearby trees that blocked the Russians’ view, prevented the drone from being detected. After crossing the bridge, the drone moved towards the first building to the west within the Aggregate Plant complex.

As the drone approached the building, the bomb detonated, resulting in a powerful explosion that caused significant structural damage.

Explosion of ground drone based Ukrainian bomb, containing 200 kg of a car’s salvaged fuel cell and plastic explosive in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The video was published on 28 July 2024. Screenshot: Khorne Group, via Telegram/Deep State.

The blast was followed by a fire, suggesting that the Russians may have been storing ammunition in the building, which likely contributed to the intensity of the explosion. The original, uncensored combat footage of this incredible operation can be found on Reporting From Ukraine’s Telegram channel.

Moreover, this building was the sole Russian firing position that defended the eastern part of the Aggregate Plant from Ukrainian assaults.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video 11
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The powerful bomb detonation forced the Russian troops to abandon the building due to the extensive damage and fires, leaving it in a contested state. This strike compelled Russian forces in the area to shift their focus to the building, anticipating a potential Ukrainian assault to capture it.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video 12
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

The Russian command was aware that if the Ukrainians seized the abandoned position, they could station dozens, if not up to a hundred, troops inside. This would enable the Ukrainians to use the building as a staging ground for further assaults on the Aggregate Plant, a crucial position that the Russians were determined to protect at all costs. While the Russian forces were distracted at the Aggregate Plant, the redeployment of troops left a gap along Soborna Street.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video 13
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Ukrainian fighters swiftly exploited this vulnerability, seizing control of undefended sections of the street. This oversight further strained the Russian logistical situation, as they lost control of a key supply route to their main force. Although Russian troops could still move through houses connecting small sections of Shevchenkova and Haharina Streets under their control, this situation could lead to the further collapse of their positions, potentially resulting in their eventual expulsion from Vovchansk.

frontline report ukrainian forces use salvaged hydrogen fuel cell decimate russian position vovchansk screenshot from reporting ukraine's video 14
Screenshot from Reporting From Ukraine’s video.

Overall, the Ukrainians managed to make a gap in Russian defenses by decimating their positions with powerful bomb detonation that managed to set in motion a broader operation to retake the town. In recognition of the recent achievements by Ukrainian fighters in the area, President Zelensky and members of the Ukrainian High Command visited Vovchansk. The President personally awarded distinguished Ukrainian fighters with state honors and expressed his gratitude for their successful and professional execution of combat missions.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts