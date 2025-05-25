Russia kills two women in Kupiansk, hitting the city with 500 and 1,500 kg bombs

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with two powerful aerial bombs on the morning of 25 May, killing two civilians and injuring three more, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Moscow continues its daily targeted air attacks against Ukrainian residential neighborhoods, killing civilians. This comes after Russia’s massive missile and drone assault that killed at least 12 civilians across Ukraine and injured more than 50 other. Kupiansk is a strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast, near the eastern frontline of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

According to the report, the first strike occurred at approximately 09:26, when a FAB-500 air-dropped bomb hit a one-family home residential area. The explosion killed two women, aged 84 and 57. A 60-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured. A 68-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

More than 20 homes and outbuildings were either destroyed or damaged in the initial attack.

Second strike used FAB-1500 bomb with UMPK

The Prosecutor’s Office says roughly 30 minutes after the first explosion, a second airstrike was launched on the same city. Preliminary reports indicate that Russian forces used a FAB-1500 bomb equipped with a Universal Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK), a guidance kit that increases accuracy and allows bombs to be dropped from a distance.

The FAB-500 is a Soviet-designed 500-kilogram high-explosive general-purpose bomb. The FAB-1500 is a much larger 1.5-tonne version, nearly half of which consists of explosives. Russia often equips these bombs with UMPK guidance kits, enabling strikes from greater horizontal distances—used primarily to hit urban areas from safer positions.

This second strike damaged at least 15 additional residential buildings. No further casualties were reported in the follow-up attack.

Prosecutors launch war crimes investigations

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has initiated pre-trial investigations into suspected war crimes under Article 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. Prosecutors, in coordination with police investigators, are conducting procedural actions to document and investigate the strikes carried out by Russian military personnel.