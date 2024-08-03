Eng
Ukraine says it sank Russian submarine, damaged four S-400 launchers in Crimea

Ukraine says it conducted a successful operation in occupied Crimea, targeting Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and the S-400 air defense system, sinking the submarine in Sevastopol, and damaging four S-400 launchers.
Yuri Zoria
03/08/2024
Damage to the Rostov-Na-Donu improved Kilo-class submarine (Project 636.3) after an attack on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, 18 September 2023. Photo via Defense Express.
Ukrainian defense forces have conducted a successful operation against Russian military assets in occupied Crimea, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 3 August.

Ukraine continues to soften the Russian air defenses and deplete Russia’s naval assets. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine destroyed 1/3-1/2 of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, using maritime drones and missiles. Ukraine’s navy chief earlier reported that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been compelled to move most of its combat-ready warships from occupied Crimea due to Ukrainian strikes.

The coordinated attack targeted a Russian submarine and an S-400 air defense system. The submarine Rostov-na-Donu (B-237), part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was hit in the port of Sevastopol and subsequently sank at its location, as per the report. The vessel, valued at $300 million, was one of four Kilo-class submarines capable of launching Kalibr missiles.

The report does not mention the date of the attack. However, unofficial sources and Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine targeted occupied Crimea yesterday, using the US-supplied ATACMS missiles.

The General Staff reported that missile units, in cooperation with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also significantly damaged four launchers of the S-400 Triumph air defense system.

The Rostov-na-Donu submarine, commissioned on 26 December 2014, had previously suffered substantial damage in a Ukrainian missile attack on 13 September 2023. It had been undergoing repairs and testing in the waters of Sevastopol harbor prior to this latest strike.

