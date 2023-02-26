Ukraine marks the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Aggression

On February 26, 2014, Crimeans held a massive rally near the Crimean Parliament in Simferopol in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Since that day Crimean Tatars have been systematically persecuted, arrested on false charges, tried in kangaroo courts and thrown into prisons. Many have been kidnapped, killed or have simply disappeared.

On February 27, 2014, Russian forces or “little green men” (aka Russian troops) armed with heavy weapons seized the Crimean Parliament building in Simferopol, Crimea and raised the Russian flag. Today, Russia is reinforcing its position in Crimea, building fortifications and installing dragon’s teeth along strategic areas.

