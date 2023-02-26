Ukraine marks the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Aggression

Latest news Ukraine

On February 26, 2014, Crimeans held a massive rally near the Crimean Parliament in Simferopol in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Since that day Crimean Tatars have been systematically persecuted, arrested on false charges, tried in kangaroo courts and thrown into prisons. Many have been kidnapped, killed or have simply disappeared.

On February 27, 2014, Russian forces or “little green men” (aka Russian troops) armed with heavy weapons seized the Crimean Parliament building in Simferopol, Crimea and raised the Russian flag. Today, Russia is reinforcing its position in Crimea, building fortifications and installing dragon’s teeth along strategic areas.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1629775797777989632

Read more:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags