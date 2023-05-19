Train derailment in occupied Crimea obstructs rail line to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet base – UK intel

In its latest daily intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says the May 18 train derailment near occupied Simferopol has blocked the rail line to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet base, potentially impacting supplies and raising the Kremlin’s concerns about safeguarding crucial infrastructure in Crimea.
Footage showing the derailed train in occupied Crimea
📹via https://t.co/KqBlV7l7ES pic.twitter.com/Mj6JplAZel
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 19, 2023
The ministry tweeted:
- “On 18 May 2023, a train derailed near Simferopol, blocking the only rail line into the port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF). The railway authorities said it was a result of ‘interference by outsiders’.”
- “Russia will move to repair the line quickly, but the incident will disrupt deliveries of supplies and potentially also weaponry, such as Kalibr cruise missiles, to the BSF.”
- “Any sabotage in this sensitive area will further increase the Kremlin’s concerns about its ability to protect other key infrastructure in Crimea. The peninsula retains a vital psychological and logistical role in enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine.”
