Russia’s offensive in northern Kharkiv aimed at preventing Ukraine’s build-up, Ukrainian general says

In an interview with Ukrainian outlet Glavcom, Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces and Khortytsia Grouping of Forces, detailed Russia’s strategic objectives in northern Kharkiv Oblast. General Hnatov emphasized that Russia initiated its offensive in May 2024 to continuously engage Ukrainian forces, thereby preventing them from amassing manpower for potential counteroffensive operations.

General Hnatov explained that this tactic is designed to drain Ukrainian resources, complicate troop rotations, and force Ukraine to commit new forces to defensive operations rather than to counterattacks. This strategy aligns with the Institute for the Study of War’s (ISW) assessment that Russia aims to degrade Ukraine’s ability to accumulate necessary manpower and matériel to challenge on the battlefield. According to ISW, maintaining a theater-wide initiative is crucial for Russia to constrain Ukrainian strategic options.

During the interview, Hnatov also highlighted the challenges along the entire frontline, pointing out areas like Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Vovchansk as particularly intense battle zones. He noted the complexity of the battlefield dynamics, which complicates predictions and preparations against Russian offensive adjustments.

Furthermore, Hnatov discussed the difficulties in managing troop rotations under the pressure of ongoing engagements. He noted that Ukrainian units are continuously replaced and reassigned to different sectors, complicating straightforward military responses and planning.

