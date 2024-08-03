Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Romania partners with Ukraine to enhance Neptune missiles that destroyed Russian flagship Moskva

Romania intends to collaborate with Ukraine on developing R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles. The partnership aims to control Black Sea waters post-war.
byYuri Zoria
03/08/2024
2 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war Romania intends to collaborate with Ukraine on developing R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles. The partnership aims to control Black Sea waters post-war.
Ukrainian Neptune cruise missile test launch in 2019. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Administration
Romania partners with Ukraine to enhance Neptune missiles that destroyed Russian flagship Moskva

Romania has announced plans to jointly develop R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles with Ukraine, aiming to enhance control over Black Sea waters in the post-war period, according to Army Recognition. This collaboration follows the example of other European countries engaging in armaments development with Ukraine.

The R-360 Neptune, developed by Ukraine’s Luch Design Bureau, is a subsonic ground-launched cruise missile capable of targeting both land and sea objectives with a range of up to 400 kilometers. It entered service with the Ukrainian Navy in 2021 and has been used effectively in the ongoing conflict, notably in the attack on the Russian cruiser Moskva in 2022, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The Neptune missile system includes mobile launchers, transport/reload vehicles, command and control vehicles, and special transport trucks. It is designed to operate up to 25 kilometers inland from the coast and can target naval vessels with a displacement of up to 9,000 tons.

Ukraine is currently working on extending the missile’s range to 1,000 kilometers and increasing production.

In March, the Ukrainian military reported that it disabled the large landing ship Kostiantyn Olshanskyi, originally stolen by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, with a Neptune missile in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts